Softball Good for Coach Walton!!

Ring of Honor
Staff
Nov 5, 2021
I missed this but wanted to share...

Walton To Be Inducted into NFCA Hall Of Fame Friday Night

DALLAS, Texas - Head coach Tim Walton will add another accolade to his extensive resume tonight as he is inducted into the National Fastpitch Coaches' Association (NFCA) Hall of Fame in Dallas, Texas.

He joins former Texas head coach Connie Clark and Augustana University head coach Gretta Melsted to make up the 2024 NFCA Hall of Fame class.

Walton, who is in his 20th season at the helm of the Gators and season 23rd as a head coach, has established Florida as one of the preeminent softball programs in the country as one of the most accomplished coaches in the history of the sport.

Entering the 2025 season, Walton holds a 980-238 (.805) record in 19 seasons in Gainesville. In 22 seasons as a head coach, Walton holds a career record of 1,103-302, which is good for a .785 winning percentage, which ranks third among active NCAA head coaches with a minimum of 10 years of experience as head coach.

His wins have also translated into numerous championships, leading the Gators to back-to-back NCAA National Championships in 2014 and 2015, eight Southeastern Conference Regular Season Championships, six SEC Tournament titles,12 trips to the Women's College World Series and five WCWS Championship series appearances.

Walton's athletes have earned 53 NFCA All-America honors and 79 All-SEC nods.

He's also coached three Collegiate Women Sports Award winners, two USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year recipients, two NFCA Division I Player of the Year winners, one NFCA Freshman of the Year recipient and 13 SEC Player & Pitcher of the Year honorees.

In addition to their athletic success, Walton's athletes have been leaders in the classroom. 13 student-athletes under Walton's leadership were named College Sports Communicators Academic All-America 23 times and 90 players secured a spot 191 times on the SEC Academic Honor Roll.
 
