Nov 5, 2021
Florida will play in front of an ESPN audience on Thanksgiving afternoon
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The Florida men's basketball team will tip off the ESPN Events Invitational vs. Wake Forest at 2:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, ESPN announced Thursday.
The tournament, which takes place at Disney's Wide World of Sports in Kissimmee, opens with the first round on Nov. 28, followed by championship and consolation matchups on Friday, Nov. 29.
Florida has a 7-6 all-time record vs. Wake Forest and gets another shot at the Demon Deacons a season after coming up short on the road in the ACC-SEC Challenge. The winner advances to Friday's championship game at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN, while the consolation game will be at 1 p.m. on ESPN2.
The Gators are 1-1 all-time vs. Minnesota, last facing the Golden Gophers in a second-round win at the 2013 NCAA Tournament in Austin, Texas, while UF holds a 2-0 mark against Wichita State, sweeping an early 1990s home-and-home series with the Shockers.
Entering their third season under head coach Todd Golden, the Gators are led into the 2024-25 campaign by returning starters Walter Clayton Jr. and Will Richard along with a young core of returners and an incoming group of freshmen and transfers ready to make an impact.
It was also announced on Thursday that the Gators' Dec. 17 Jumpman Invitational matchup vs. North Carolina in Charlotte will tip at 7 p.m. on ESPN.
EVENT TICKET INFORMATION
Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster. All tickets will be single session, with each session consisting of two back-to-back games. Fans can receive up to $10 off by using the code "MAGIC" by Wednesday, Aug. 28.
The Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center is the official tournament host property, offering fan packages which will be available this summer. Experience Kissimmee is also offering discounted rates at nearby hotels. Both will be able to be found in the travel section of the event website.
2024-25 MEN'S BASKETBALL TICKET PACKAGES
Season Tickets for the upcoming 2024-25 men's basketball campaign are available, starting at less than $20 per game. Arena Passes, guaranteeing a ticket to all 16 home games with variable seat locations, can be secured for only $199 while supplies last. Two Mini Plans are also on sale including the 5-Game SEC Weekend Plan and the 5-Game SEC Weekend Plan + Virginia Plan. Fans interested in Group Tickets (15 or more) can secure seats in Exactech Arena at a discounted rate.
Get Swamp Certified today for early access to 2024-25 men's basketball single game tickets when they go on sale this fall. For additional information, please fill out this form to be contacted by a Gator Ticket Office representative.
ESPN EVENTS INVITATIONAL
November 28-29
State Farm Field House (ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, near Orlando, Fla.)
Date
Time (ET)
Matchup/Event
Network
Thu, Nov. 28
Noon
Minnesota vs. Wichita State
ESPN2
2:30 p.m.
Florida vs. Wake Forest
ESPN
Fri, Nov. 29
1 p.m.
Third Place Game
ESPN2
3:30 p.m.
Championship Game
ESPN
