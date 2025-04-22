Florida and Georgia Southern face off for the first time since 2013 in their 15th all-time matchup on Tuesday.



GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Gators return to Condron Family Ballpark on Tuesday night to open a four-game homestand against Georgia Southern.



First pitch is set for 6 p.m. on SEC Network+ on Tuesday night.



Marking the first meeting between the two programs since 2013, the Gators (27-15, 6-12 SEC) and Eagles (23-17, 9-9 Sun Belt) have played 14 total times dating back to their inaugural 1977 matchup with Florida holding a 10-4 lead in the series highlighted by an 8-4 record at home. Florida and Georgia Southern have faced off on three occasions during the Kevin O'Sullivan era in 2011 (L, 7-0), 2012 (W, 8-2) and 2013 (L, 8-7 [12]).



Pitching Matchup



Tuesday | 6 ET (SECN+)



Georgia Southern

RHP Joey White (0-1, 4.61 ERA)



Florida

RHP Alex Philpott (3-3, 6.67 ERA)





GATORS STAYING HOT

The Gators enter the midweek having won seven of their last eight games overall, featuring a 5-1 record in their last six SEC tilts. During the eight-game turnaround, Florida has claimed four comeback victories and outscored its opponents by a 70-to-37 margin. The run has significantly improved Florida's postseason positioning with a current RPI of 23 and No. 5 strength of schedule.



MIDWEEK MAGIC

Florida heads into Tuesday with a perfect 7-0 record in home midweek contests, winning by an average of 5.7 runs per game (68-28). The Gators are 10-2 in 12 total midweek games this year, outscoring opponents, 98-56, in those matchups.



NON-CONFERENCE DOMINANCE

The Gators are 21-3 in non-conference play this season, boasting three-game sweeps of Air Force, Dayton and Harvard as well as series wins over Miami and Florida State. Against non-conference competition, Florida is slashing .327/.442/.583 with 44 home runs, two triples and 61 doubles as a team, equating to 4.5 extra-base hits and 9.3 runs per game. Non-conference opponents have produced a meager .214/.309/.323 batting line with 16 home runs and 1.6 extra-base knocks per tilt against the Gators, as UF pitching has worked to a stellar 3.49 ERA and 278-to-77 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 196 innings.



COMFY AT CONDRON

Having won five-straight home games, the Gators are 21-7 at Condron Family Ballpark this season. Florida has swung the bats extremely well at home, owning a .320/.435/.564 slash line to opponents' .234/.337/.380 clip. Florida pitching has also been noticeably better at Condron with a 4.62 ERA, .234 batting average against and 312-to-107 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 228 innings pitched.



LAST TIME OUT

Florida secured its second-consecutive SEC series victory by taking two out of three at Mississippi State over the weekend (W 13-3 [8], W 11-8, L 14-8). All nine UF starters logged multiple hits in the series while six batted over .300 as the team posted a .350/.430/.632 slash line. Florida's seven home runs marked its most in any series this year while its .350 average and .632 slugging signified SEC series highs. Catcher/designated hitter Brody Donay led the way by going 8-for-15 with a .533 batting average, 1.200 slugging percentage, three homers, six runs and five RBI.



SCOUTING THE EAGLES

Georgia Southern enters batting .281/.387/.456 as a team with 48 homers and 28 steals in 40 games. Playing to a 23-17 record and 9-9 mark in Sun Belt play, the Eagles have pitched to a 5.80 ERA and 308-to-174 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Defensively, Georgia Southern has fielded at a .973 clip.



NATIONAL RANKINGS

Through 42 games, Florida remains ranked inside the top-50 teams nationally across 10 statistical categories. Led by the fifth-most strikeouts per nine innings (11.9) in the country, the Gators also rank eighth in fielding percentage (.981), 12th in shutouts thrown (four), 15th in home runs (68), 21st in strikeout-to-walk ratio (2.66), 25th in slugging percentage (.525), 28th in doubles (87), 29th in hits (413), 44th in runs scored (323) and 48th in batting average (.304). Florida's four shutouts thrown sit second in the SEC behind Vanderbilt's five.



2X SEC FRESHMAN OF THE WEEK

Canadian rookie infielder Brendan Lawson was named the SEC Freshman of the Week for the second time this season on Monday. Collecting knocks in all four games, Lawson had multiple hits in every matchup at MSU to finish the week slashing .412/.450/.765 with one triple, four doubles and five RBI. On the season, Lawson is now tied for the team lead with 44 RBI on top of a .324/.441/.570 batting line, eight homers and nine doubles.



BUILT ON GEMSTONES

Florida has committed just 25 errors in 42 games, as the team's .981 fielding percentage is eighth-best in the country and fourth-highest in the SEC. Catcher Luke Heyman has yet to make an error across 385 chances, owning an SEC-best 1.000 fielding percentage and 11 runners caught stealing. Outfielder Hayden Yost also boasts a 1.000 fielding clip over 89 chances while infielder Bobby Boser has been nearly immaculate at third base: .989 fielding percentage, 87 chances, 60 assists, seven double plays and just one error.



BOBBY BASEBALL BITS

Finding his stride in the SEC, Boser has reached base safely across 22-straight games and notched a hit in all four contests last week. Boser's 14 multi-RBI performances are three more than the next-closest Gator in Lawson (11), as the two are tied with a team-high 44 RBI. Backed by a .325/.425/.632 slash, Boser has totaled a team-best 14 home runs and 50 runs scored. With multiple hits in four of UF's last seven SEC tilts, Boser has raised his conference batting line to .319/.402/.431.



RED HOT HEYMAN

As arguably the SEC's premier catcher and Florida's top hitter in conference play, Heyman leads the Gators in on-base percentage (.447), slugging percentage (.708), homers (six) and RBI (19) across 18 SEC tilts. Having caught all 91 innings of Florida's last 11 contests, Heyman paces the SEC in runners caught stealing (11), putouts (355), chances (385) and fielding percentage (1.000).



BELTIN' SHELTON

Ranking first in the SEC in doubles (19) and third in hits (62), infielder Colby Shelton has reached base in 41 of 42 contests while collecting multiple hits in an astounding 22 games. Starting every game at shortstop, Shelton paces Florida in hitting with a .371/.445/.611 slash line. The junior has refined his approach this season, cutting his strikeout rate down to 12.0% after fanning at a 26.4% clip one year ago. Shelton has drawn as many combined walks (17) and hit-by-pitches (six) as strikeouts (23).



MURDERER'S ROW

Florida's restructured lineup features five hitters with an OPS above .950 including four over 1.000 in Donay (1.211), Boser (1.057), Shelton (1.056), Lawson (1.011) and Heyman (.948). All five Gators are batting over .300 and slugging at least .540.



STEALING THE SHOW

The Gators have stolen 61 bases in 75 attempts (82.1%), equating to 1.5 steals per game. For reference, the Gators averaged 0.7 steals per game last season. After 42 contests, the Gators have already surpassed their 2024 steals total (43) by 18 across a total of 66 games. Boser paces the team with 12 steals in 14 attempts, which is tied for seventh in the SEC.



RELENTLESS REPTILES

By coming back to win twice in the series at Mississippi State, Florida has secured 11 come-from-behind victories in 2025. Last season, the Gators delivered 21 wins in comeback fashion, featuring 12 of the team's 13 SEC wins. Going back two seasons, 22 of the 2023 Gators' program-record 54 victories came via comebacks.



