Gator Tales with Sean Kelley Debuts Saturday

Nov 5, 2021
The podcast will be hosted by the Voice of the Gators with the first show featuring Steve Spurrier, Mary Wise and Ricky Pearsall.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Gator Tales with the Voice of the Gators Sean Kelley debuts on Saturday, Aug. 26.

The weekly podcast will share the people, places and things "The Voice of The Gators" gets to experience. The first episode will feature interviews with Gator Great Steve Spurrier, head volleyball coach Mary Wise and current Florida football wide receiver Ricky Pearsall.

Fans can listen to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and SoundCloud as well as on FloridaGators.com. For more information on Gator Tales, click here<https://floridagators.com/sports/2015/12/10/_gatortales_>.
 
