The Florida Gators are back on the diamond for their elimination game versus the Fairfield Stags. Florida lost to East Carolina yesterday 11-6 while Fairfield lost to Coastal Carolina 10-2. The winner of this game plays the loser of the Coastal Carolina-East Carolina game. The loser of today’s game is eliminated for the NCAA Tournament and ending their season. First pitch is at 3 pm EST. Lineups will be posted soon