This will be the thread for the first game of the softball season Florida vs North Florida.



I will work toward having the lineup at approximately 5:30 pm on the 6th. assuming there are no hang-ups at The stadium... jim



Line up Florida gators, first pitch 6:00 pm. 2/6./'25



Falby cf



Shumaker RF



Otis lf



Erickson c



Walsh 1B



Calalan 3B



Brown 1B



Williams 2B



Holtorf ss





Keagan Rothrock P record 0-0





Tup of first PLAY BALL. Lead off batter for N Fl KL. next GO 4, Next GO 5. 0 runs hits or errors Great start for our ace.



Bottom of first and Falby leads off with Shumaker on deck, Falby full count then W, Shumaker F9, Otis, (Falby steals 4), And there it goes, a Tater over 7 and 2 RBI"s, Erickson grabs some lumber and steps in, she Gr4, Walsh is HBP, Calalan F9 2 runs, 1 hit 0 errors.



Score after 1 Florida 2-1-0 N FL no score



Top of 2nd for N FL, lead off batter 1B RS, next !b 3, next P3 failed bunt attempt, next (both runners advance on WP) next G1, next with 2 out and 2 in scoring position, KL. 0 runs, 2 hits 0 errors.



Bottom uf 2nd and Ava Brown steps in, she FF2, Willims with a stick, she HBP, Holtorf, ( new Gator) Count full. she W, Williams to 4,

Back to top of lineup for Falby G5, both runners advance into scoring position, Shumaker with a chance to do some damage, and boy o boy does she with a 3 run tater over 7, big hit and 3 RBI's. Otis steps in with a Tater in the 1st, she is W on 4 straight balls, Erickson and she W, 2 on and 2 out for Walsh who faces a relief pitcher, Walsh G1 for final out. 3 runs, 1 hit 0 errors.



Scure after 2 Florida 5 -2 - 0 N FL no score but 2 hits



Top of 3rd and lead off batter steps in for N FL, she FF7, next G1, next F7. 0 runs hits or errors



Bottom of 3rd and Cahalan F9, Brown W, Williams and Holtorf both F9. 0 runs, hits or errors.



Score after 3 Florida 5 - 2 - 0 N FL 0 - 2 - 0.



TOP of 4 and lead off batter for N FL steps in, she G5, next G4, next K. 0 runs, hits or errors.



Bottom of 4th and our lead of ba0tter will be Falby looking for her 1st hit this evening, she SOE 3, Shumaker steps in, she has abig 3 run tater this evening, she G4, Falby to 4, Otis with a Tater this evening steps in, she (falby to 5 on WP), scored on WP Otis G4, Up to Erickson io get Falby home, she W, Walsh and she, decides to join Shumaker and Otis with her own Tater as she drives the pill over 8 for 2 RBI's, Cahalan 2B 9, Brown F7. 3 runs, 2 hits 1 Osprey error.



Score after 4 innings, Florida 8 - 4 - 0 N FL 0 - 2 - 1



Osprey 5th, Lead off batter G6, next 2 K's



STATS pitching

Winning pitcher Keagan Rothrock, 4.0 IP 2 hits, 3 K's, 1 WP Record 1 - 0 ERA 0.00

Ava Brown, 1.0 IP 2 K'S ERA 0.00



STATS HITTING

Shumaker 1 hit 3 RBI"s, HR

OTIS 1 hit 2 RBI"s HR

Walsh 1 hit 2 RBI;s HR

Cahalan 1 hit 2B



five games starting tomorrow 2/7 through Feb 9, 2025. games are part of the USF Rawllings Inviational and will be played in Tampa, FL. Good win this evening but the fact 3 of our hits were multiple RBI home runs was definitely a plus. strange game , we had no singles all xtra base hits. Well. be back tomorrow FOR a 7:00 pm start against ILLINOIS STATE....jim