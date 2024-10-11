JasonHigdon
Bull Gator
Staff
-
Nov 5, 2021
-
- 32,994
-
- 94,663
-
- 113
Friday Free-for-All: The Bermuda Triangle
Today is Friday, and you already know what that means: time for another round of Friday-Free-for-All, where you, the member, decide where the topic of conversation goes.
This is a strange time in Florida Football history: The players believe, the coaches think, and the fans—well, they are the fans. Recruits are still in wait-and-see mode, but this game on Saturday night is a huge opportunity for this team and staff to make a statement.
My question to you is simple: after the game is over, how will you sum up this game in one sentence or less?
The floor is yours! Fire away with questions, comments, or concerns.
