Friday Free-for-All: Fact or Fiction (4/25)
It was a bittersweet ending walking onto the field last night to hug my youngest son after we were eliminated from the State Baseball playoffs.
It has been a long and AMAZING four years watching him grow and develop. He accomplished two main goals, he told me this morning: Hitting a game-tying Homer and beating the hell out of North Gwinnett.
We won game two 9-1, then after four or five lightning delays and two rain delays, we dropped game three 4-1 six hours later. Our coach got kids out at third and home for the third out of an inning more than once in that last game, which cost us. Par for the course, though, with that staff from what I have watched over the years.
I am sure it will take a while to digest, but while it does, I get to spend the day with my amazing and lovely wife, as today is our 25th Wedding Anniversary. Does anyone have any last-minute shopping ideas for the 25th?
Florida Gators vs. Arkansas Razorbacks Series Preview
(HECTOR)
The Florida Gators are back at Condron Family Ballpark for their upcoming SEC series. The Gators will host the Arkansas Razorbacks in a three-game weekend series. Florida has struggled in SEC play but has played much better in recent weeks. Florida has won eight out of their last nine. They have also won their last two SEC series versus Missouri and Mississippi State.
The Arkansas Razorbacks come into the series as one of the top teams in college baseball. On D1 Baseball, Arkansas is the fifth-ranked team in the country. Arkansas has a 36-7 record with a 13-5 conference record this season. Here is the series preview between the Florida Gators and the Arkansas Razorbacks.
Arkansas Razorbacks
The Arkansas Razorbacks will travel to Gainesville, Florida, for their SEC three-game weekend series. The Razorbacks will be led by their head coach, Dave Van Horn, who is in his 23rd season at Arkansas.
The Arkansas pitching staff will also be led by their ace left-handed pitcher, Zach Root. The East Carolina transfer has been one of the best southpaw pitchers in the SEC. Root was previously committed to Florida out of high school before signing with East Carolina. In his first season at Arkansas, Root has posted a 5-2 record with a 4.19 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, a .224 opponent batting average, and 73 strikeouts in 53.2 innings pitched.
On Saturday, junior right-handed pitcher Gage Wood will get the start for the Razorbacks. The former All-SEC Freshman relief pitcher has only been used as a starting pitcher this season. Wood has made three starts and posted a 6.14 ERA, a .241 opponent batting average, 2.5 BB/9, and fourteen strikeouts in 7.1 innings pitched.
In the series finale, junior left-handed pitcher Landon Beidelschies will be on the mound for the Razorbacks. The Ohio State transfer has also been a huge addition for Arkansas this season. Beidelschies has made ten appearances and nine starts this season. He has posted a 4-0 record with a 4.06 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, and 46 strikeouts in 44.1 innings pitched.
At the plate, the Arkansas offense ranked #1 in the SEC. Arkansas leads the conference in team batting average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, runs, and total bases. Junior shortstop Wehiwa Aloy is one of the best hitters in college baseball. The former Sacramento State transfer is slashing .379/.459/.736 with 69 hits, an SEC-best sixteen home runs, 48 RBIs, and a 1.196 OPS.
Sophomore outfielder Charles Davalan is another transfer who has found a ton of success playing for the Razorbacks. The Florida Gulf Coast transfer is slashing .378/.459/.633 with 68 hits, eight doubles, twelve home runs, and a 1.093 OPS. Two other Arkansas players to watch in this series are Kuhio Aloy and Brent Iredale.
Florida Gators
The Florida Gators are looking to build off their recent success against one of the most complete teams in the country. The Gators have been playing some of their best baseball and look to continue that trend against Arkansas.
The Florida pitching staff will be led by sophomore right-handed pitcher Liam Peterson. The Sunshine State native is having a breakout season for the Gators. Peterson has made nine starts this season. Peterson has posted a 6-2 record with a 3.74 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, a .244 opponent batting average, and 67 strikeouts in 45.2 innings pitched.
Freshman right-handed pitcher Aidan King will be Florida’s starting pitcher on Saturday. King has pitched very well in his first collegiate season. King has posted a 4-1 record with a 3.63 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, a .226 opponent batting average, and 50 strikeouts in 44.2 innings pitched. Florida has not announced a starting pitcher for the series finale.
The Florida Gators’ offense is coming off a successful road series win versus Mississippi State. Junior shortstop Colby Shelton has been leading Florida’s offense this season. Shelton is slashing .376/.454/.612 with 64 hits, a team-high nineteen doubles, seven home runs, 35 RBIs, and a 1.066 OPS.
Senior third baseman Bobby Boser has been on a tear for the Gators and has had success against SEC pitchers. On the season, Boser is slashing .323/.424/.623 with 54 hits, eight doubles, a team-high fourteen home runs, 45 RBIs, twelve stolen bases, and a 1.047 OPS. Two other Florida players to watch in this series are Luke Heyman and Brody Donay.
Recharged Gators Welcome No. 5 Arkansas to Gainesville. Florida has won three-straight series vs. the Razorbacks at home (2022, 2018, 2014).
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Gators and No. 5 Arkansas Razorbacks meet at Condron Family Ballpark this weekend for the first time since 2022 in the seventh week of SEC play.
The series opener between the Gators (28-15, 6-12 SEC) and Razorbacks (36-7, 13-5 SEC) is set for Friday night at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network+. SEC Network will televise game two on Saturday at 3 p.m. while the series returns to SEC Network+ for Sunday's 1 p.m. finale.
Having won three-straight home series against Arkansas, Florida took two out of three vs. the then-second-ranked Razorbacks back in 2022 (L 8-1, W 7-2, W-9). In each of the last two series in Gainesville between the Gators and Hogs, Florida has rallied for series wins despite dropping the opener.
As winners of four of the last six vs. the Razorbacks overall, the Gators have a chance to take the lead in the all-time series, which sits at 38-36 in Arkansas' favor. Even so, Florida has a commanding 20-13 record vs. the Razorbacks at home. Under Head Coach Kevin O'Sullivan, the Gators are 18-24 overall and 10-8 in Gainesville in the series. Of the 91 teams O'Sullivan has coached against, Arkansas represents the only opponent that is more than two games over .500 against him.
Pitching Matchups
Friday | 6:30 ET (SECN+)
Saturday | 3 ET (SECN)
Sunday | 1 ET (SECN+)
Arkansas
LHP Zach Root (5-2, 4.19 ERA)
RHP Gage Wood (0-0, 6.14 ERA)
LHP Landon Beidelschies (4-0, 4.06 ERA)
Florida
RHP Liam Peterson (6-2, 3.74 ERA)
RHP Aidan King(4-1, 3.63 ERA)
TBA
SERIES PROMOS
Friday: 1,000 Florida Baseball berm towels
Sunday: 1,000 Condron Family Ballpark replicas
FOOD TRUCKS
There will be two food trucks located in the Dizney Grove area beyond the outfield wall on each day of the weekend series.
Friday: Rollin' Sliders, Donut NV
Saturday: Cilantro Tacos, B'z Gelati
Sunday: Big Island Bowls, Cilantro Tacos
GATORS STAYING HOT
The Gators enter the weekend having won eight of their last nine games overall, featuring a 5-1 record in their last six SEC tilts. During the nine-game turnaround, Florida has claimed four comeback victories and outscored its opponents by an 82-to-38 tally, equating to a margin of victory of 4.9 runs per game. The stretch has significantly improved Florida's postseason positioning with a current RPI of 23 and No. 7 strength of schedule.
COMFY AT CONDRON
Having won six-straight home games, the Gators are 22-7 at Condron Family Ballpark this season. Florida has swung the bats extremely well at home, owning a .323/.439/.562 slash line to opponents' .235/.339/.379 clip. The Gators have averaged 8.3 runs and 4.0 extra-base hits per game at home while limiting visiting teams to 4.4 runs and 2.2 extra-base knocks per game. Florida pitching has also been noticeably better at Condron as evidenced by a 4.52 ERA, .235 batting average against and 319-to-112 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 235 innings pitched.
LAST TIME OUT
On Tuesday, the Gators soared past Georgia Southern, 12-1, in seven innings for their 10th run-rule win of the season. As a result, Florida improved to 8-0 in home midweek games, 11-2 in midweek play overall and 22-3 in non-conference action. The Gators also scored double-digit runs for the 16th time including the fourth time in the last five games. Four Gators had multiple hits while the UF bullpen combined for five scoreless innings. Catcher Luke Heyman went 3-for-4 with a season-high six RBI and a walk-off grand slam to highlight the rout.
HOGS HOMEWORK
The fifth-ranked Razorbacks are 36-7 in the 2025 campaign, coming off a series loss at home against Texas A&M. Arkansas is second in the SEC with a 13-5 record in conference play, slashing .328/.433/.585 with a team ERA of 3.71 in 363 2/3 innings pitched. The Razorbacks are led by Friday night starter Zach Root, who ranks sixth in the SEC with 73 strikeouts along with a 4.19 ERA in 53 2/3 innings pitched. On the offensive side, Arkansas is carried by Wehiwa Aloy, who leads the SEC in hits, total bases and at bats.
DUALLY NOBLED
Florida secured its second-consecutive SEC series victory by taking two out of three at Mississippi State last weekend (W 13-3 [8], W 11-8, L 14-8). All nine UF starters logged multiple hits in the series while six batted over .300 as the team posted a .350/.430/.632 slash line. Florida's seven home runs marked its most in any series this year while its .350 average and .632 slugging signified SEC series highs. Catcher/designated hitter Brody Donayled the way by going 8-for-15 with a .533 batting average, 1.200 slugging percentage, three homers, six runs and five RBI.
NATIONAL RANKINGS
Through 43 games, Florida remains ranked inside the top-50 teams nationally across 12 statistical categories. Led by the fifth-most strikeouts per nine innings (11.8) in the country, the Gators also rank 10th in fielding percentage (.981), 13th in shutouts thrown (four), 17th in home runs (69), 22nd in strikeout-to-walk ratio (2.63), 23rd in slugging percentage (.524), 26th in hits (425), 30th in doubles (87), 38th in runs scored (335), 44th in batting average (.306), 44th in on-base percentage (.415) and 48th in hit-by-pitches (70). Florida's four shutouts thrown sit second in the SEC behind Vanderbilt's five.
MURDERER'S ROW
Florida's restructured lineup features five hitters with an OPS above .980 including four over 1.000 in Donay (1.176), infielder Colby Shelton (1.066), infielder Bobby Boser (1.047), infielder Brendan Lawson (1.023) and Heyman (.989). All five Gators are batting at least .315 and slugging over .560.
THE PETERSON FILE
Ranked as Baseball America's top college pitcher for the 2026 MLB Draft at No. 3 overall, ace right-handed pitcher Liam Peterson fired his third quality start of the season at Mississippi State last Friday to rise to 6-2 on the season. With 67 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings, Peterson's 13.2 K/9 ranks 14th nationally and fifth in the SEC. In six home starts this year, the righty has been utterly dominant to the tune of a 5-1 record, 2.01 ERA, .200 batting average against and 47-to-15 strikeout-to-walk ratio across 31 1/3 innings.
2X SEC FRESHMAN OF THE WEEK
On Monday, Lawson became the fourth player in the last two seasons to be named SEC Freshman of the Week twice, joining his teammate in Peterson (2024) as well as Texas' Dylan Volantis (2025) and Texas A&M's Gavin Grahovac (2024). Collecting knocks in all four games, Lawson had multiple hits in every matchup at MSU to finish the week slashing .412/.450/.765 with one triple, four doubles and five RBI. After tallying his fourth-straight two-hit game vs. Georgia Southern on Tuesday, Lawson leads Florida with 46 RBI and is slashing .331/.451/.572.
BUILT ON GEMSTONES
UF has committed just 26 errors in 43 games, as the team's .981 fielding percentage ranks 10th in the country and fourth in the SEC. Heyman has yet to make an error in 392 chances, owning an SEC-best 1.000 fielding clip and 11 runners caught stealing. Outfielder Hayden Yost also boasts a 1.000 fielding percentage over 93 chances while Boser has been nearly perfect at third base: .989 fielding percentage, 88 chances, 61 assists, seven double plays and just one error.
BOBBY BASEBALL BITS
Finding his stride in the SEC, Boser has reached base safely across 23-straight games and notched a hit in all five contests since last week. Across those last 23 games, Boser has batted .348/.439/.609 with seven homers, 29 runs and 20 RBI. Boser's 14 multi-RBI performances are two more than the next-closest Gator in Lawson (12), who he trails by one with 45 RBI. Backed by a .323/.424/.623 slash, Boser has totaled a team-best 14 home runs and 53 runs scored, the latter of which ranks third in the SEC. With multiple hits in four of UF's last seven SEC tilts, Boser has raised his conference batting line to .319/.402/.431.
BELTIN' SHELTON
Ranking first in the SEC in doubles (19) and third in hits (64), Shelton has reached base in 42 of 43 contests while collecting multiple knocks in an astounding 23 games. Starting every game at shortstop, Shelton paces Florida in hitting with a .376/.454/.612 slash line. The junior has refined his approach this season, cutting his strikeout rate down to 11.7% after fanning at a 26.4% clip one year ago. Shelton has drawn more combined walks (19) and hit-by-pitches (six) than strikeouts (23).
RED HOT HEYMAN
As the SEC's premier catcher and Florida's top hitter in conference play, Heyman leads the Gators in on-base percentage (.447), slugging (.708), homers (six) and RBI (19) across 18 SEC tilts. Meanwhile, Heyman paces the entire SEC in runners caught stealing (11), putouts (362), chances (392) and fielding percentage (1.000). The UF backstop has logged back-to-back multi-hit games (5-for-9) entering the series, going 3-for-4 with a grand slam and season-high six RBI on Tuesday. In 16 games dating back through UF's trip to Ole Miss, Heyman leads the Gators in every slash category: .407/.493/.780.
STEALING THE SHOW
The Gators have stolen 63 bases in 77 attempts (81.8%) for 1.5 steals per game. For reference, the Gators averaged 0.7 steals per game last season. After 43 contests, the Gators have already surpassed their 2024 steals total (43) by 20. Boser paces the team with 12 steals in 14 attempts, which is tied for seventh in the SEC.
RELENTLESS REPTILES
By coming back to win twice in the series at Mississippi State, Florida has secured 11 come-from-behind victories in 2025. Last season, the Gators delivered 21 wins in comeback fashion, featuring 12 of the team's 13 SEC wins. Going back two seasons, 22 of the 2023 Gators' program-record 54 victories came via comebacks.
SULLY SUPERLATIVES
Coming off the program's 14th trip to the College World Series and second in as many seasons, O'Sullivan is in his 18th year at the helm. Since O'Sullivan's 2008 arrival, Florida leads the nation with 37 MLB debuts, 16 NCAA berths (T-1st), 10 top-eight seeds, nine College World Series trips, nine Super Regionals hosted and six SEC titles. The Gators have advanced to nine of the last 14 College World Series.
PARKING/SHUTTLES
Fans are encouraged to park at the Fifield and IFAS lots during the weekend. An increased number of shuttles will be available for transportation to the ballpark each day. No parking is permitted anywhere on the grass, sidewalks, or along streets. Doing so runs the risk of receiving a parking citation.
* General Parking is available in the main Condron Family Ballpark baseball lot, the small lot in front of the Donald R. Dizney Stadium and the Fifield Hall parking lot located directly across Hull Road.
* Additional parking is available at:
* UF Facilities Services lot off Radio Rd
* Maguire Village Lot off Bledsoe Dr
* Disabled parking is available on a first-come, first-serve basis in the
Condron Family Ballpark west lot with a valid Disabled Placard.
* RV Parking is available in the Fifield Flat lot. Reserved RV parking is not available for Florida baseball games. All motor home parking is on a first come, first-served basis.
* On-board generators are permitted, however exterior or pull-along generators are prohibited at all times. For safety reasons, all motor homes/RVs are required to utilize exhaust extensions or "smoke stacks" to channel exhaust fumes to the top of the motor home/RV.
* Overnight stays are only allowed on weekend series in the Fifield Flat lot.
* Do Not Park Illegally
* No parking on grass, sidewalks, or along streets. Doing so runs the risk of receiving a parking citation.
* Park in designated parking spots (Do not park on grass or in No Parking Zones).
* Vehicles are subject to towing if they block streets, sidewalks, service drives, or fire lanes, or if illegally parked in a disabled space.
ON DECK
Florida travels to Columbia, S.C. for a three-game series at South Carolina from May 2-4.
Four-star DE Santana Harvey looking to make his own name
(John Garcia)
The inevitable isn't always comfortable.
For Santana Harvey, it has become an expectation as his national recruiting profile rises. The Lakeland (Fla.) High School star, who made a large impact on the program's state title appearance as a sophomore in 2024, is the son of former first-round NFL draft pick Derrick Harvey.
The class of 2027 standout of course plays the same position, defensive end, and he has already amassed double-digit scholarship offers to his name. He continues to work to add more for his own talents at 6-foot-4, 228 pounds despite the elephant in each room recruiters walk in.
"I get it a lot but but I don’t like it," Harvey said of the comparisons with his father. "I want to be myself. I really don’t like comparing myself to others, it’s not good. ... In life you are never supposed to compare yourself.
"I feel like I’m being discredited that way."
The rising-junior prep recruit has answered a lot of questions about the legacy status, especially following a recruiting trip to the University of Florida earlier this month. It's where the elder Harvey was the national championship game MVP before becoming a top-10 selection in the 2008 NFL Draft.
Santana took the trip with his mother, who plays a larger part in the four-star's life at home and as a recruit.
"Shout out to my mom," Harvey said. "My mom helps me through it. It gets stressful but she gets me to my visits and she plays a major role."
Softball Travels to Baton Rouge for Top-10 Matchup At LSU
Florida is looking for its fifth SEC series victory of the season and fourth on the road.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The No. 8/6 Florida softball team is looking for its second top-10 Southeastern Conference series win this weekend when it travels to Baton Rouge, La., for a three-game series at No. 10 LSU.
The series opener is set for April 26 at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN2 with Kevin Brown (play-by-play) and Amanda Scarborough (analyst) on the call.
Game two and three will both air on SEC Network on Sunday and Monday at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. ET, respectively.
The Gators (40-10, 11-7 SEC) are coming off a weekend series win over Alabama and looking to pick up their fourth road conference series win of the season.
No. 10 LSU (37-10, 9-9 SEC)
Head Coach
Beth Torina
Career Record
702-358 (.662)
Florida All-Time Record vs. Alabama
39-37
Last 10
Florida has won eight of the last 10 games
Last Series
Florida took two of three in 2024 in Gainesville
Florida Record vs. in Baton Rouge
15-18
History vs. LSU | Last 10 Results
Date
Location
W/L
Score
4/8/2024
Gainesville, Fla.
W
6-5
4/7/2024
Gainesville, Fla.
L
4-3 (8)
4/6/2024
Gainesville, Fla.
W
4-2
5/1/2022
Baton Rouge, La.
W
2-1
4/30/2022
Baton Rouge, La.
W
6-1
4/29/2022
Baton Rouge, La.
L
9-1 (6)
3/28/2021
Gainesville, Fla.
W
9-3
3/27/2021
Gainesville, Fla.
W
7-4
3/26/2021
Gainesville, Fla.
W
5-0
5/9/2019
College Station, Texas
W
3-0
WEEKEND SCHEDULE:
Saturday
LSU
2 p.m. (ET)
ESPN2
Sunday
LSU
6 p.m. (ET)
SEC Network
Monday
LSU
7 p.m. (ET)
SEC Network
NOTABLES:
* Florida has won its last three series against LSU, including a 2-1 series win in the team's the last trip to Baton Rouge in 2022
* Under head coach Tim Walton, the Gators have won 11 of their 14 series against the Tigers, including five series wins in Baton Rouge in that span
* The series features last two Florida Gatorade Players of the Year: LSU freshman pitcher Jayden Heavener (2024) and Florida freshman pitcher Katelynn Oxley (2023)
* The two faced each other in the 2023/2024 FHSAA Class 6A State Championships in back-to-back years. Oxley and Bartow High School won in 2023, while Heavenar and Pace High School took the title in 2024
* In conference play, Florida leads the SEC in runs scored (119), total bases (259), hits (153), RBI (113) and is second in home runs (26) and on-base percentage (.411)
* The Gators are looking for their fifth SEC series victory and fourth on the road
* Florida, who has series wins on the road at Texas A&M, Auburn, Ole Miss, is 7-2 on the road in SEC play
* LSU head coach Beth Torina (Dieter) was a pitcher for the Gators from 1997-2000
* She still ranks in the top-10 in program history in wins, appearances and shutouts. She tossed two no-hitters against South Carolina and Georgia during the 2000 season
* The Gators have 23 run-rule victories this season, including three in SEC play
* Taylor Shumaker is just one RBI short of becoming just the ninth player in program to have 70 RBI in a season
* Following a seven RBI series against Alabama, Shumaker earned her third SEC Freshman of the Week honor on April 22
* Kendra Falby recorded the 100th multi-hit game of her career against USF
* Falby now has a team-best 34 stolen bases on the year and 116 in her career
* The senior is three stolen bases shy of tying Skylar Wallace who owns the program record of 119
