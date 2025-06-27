Friday-Free-for-All (6/27)



Today is Friday, and that can mean only one thing! It's time for another round of Friday Free-for-All, where you decide where the topic of conversation goes.



I woke up this morning thinking about the most incredible team in NBA history - I know this is up for debate, but the Chicago Bulls team that finished 72-10 and won the NBA Title is the GOAT. Some might say the Golden State Warriors' 73-9 record in 2016, and I would say the one that was up 3-1 against the Cavs and choked the series away in seven!



How does this topic apply to our Friday Free-for-All? Great question and I'm glad you asked. Here are the top six players by minutes from the Chicago Bulls 72-10 team. They are the Super Six!



Michael Jordan 37

Scottie Pippen 37

Dennis Rodman 33

Luc Longley 27

Toni Kukoc 26

Ron Harper 24



We have been very fortunate to have our own Super Six at 1standTenFlorida.com. If our Super Six took to the hardwood, who would be Michael Jordan and so on?



SRGators

BBlake

KC

Heisman

Halley

EH



I will start:



MJ - SRGators

SP - Bblake

DR - Heis

LL - KC

TK - Halley

RH - EH



Martin, Richard Selected in Second Round of NBA Draft. Florida had three players taken in a single draft for the second time in program history



GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Florida's Alijah Martin and Will Richard were both selected in the second round of the NBA Draft on Thursday, with Martin going 39th to the Toronto Raptors and Richard 56th to the Golden State Warriors (via a trade with Memphis).



Martin and Richard join Walter Clayton Jr. (18th/Utah Jazz) to make up the second-largest Florida draft class in program history (five in 2007). The three were the highest-scoring trio in Florida history last season on the way to leading the Gators to the 2025 national championship.



A native of Summit, Miss., Martin becomes the 39th player drafted in Florida history and the first Gator to be drafted by the Raptors.



"Just a bunch of emotions right now, just excited, nervous," Martin said on ESPN from Barclays Center after his selection. "Ready to get to the next level and show what I can do."



Asked what he learned through Florida's success last season, Martin said, "How important team chemistry is. I feel like that translates at the next level, and we do a good job with that."



Martin averaged a career-high 14.4 points per game to help lead Florida to the 2025 national championship, hitting the go-ahead free throws in the national championship game with 46.5 seconds left. A member of Florida Atlantic's 2023 Final Four team, Martin became the first player to start in a Final Four for two different teams. He totaled 2,022 points,786 rebounds, 321 3-point field goals, 253 assists and 211 steals over his five collegiate seasons.



Richard, from Fairburn, Ga., became the 40th Gator drafted all-time and the second to be selected by Golden State (Andrew DeClercq, 1995, 34th).



The first commit to Todd Golden and his staff in 2022, Richard was the foundational member of the program and ultimately led Florida with 18 points and eight rebounds in the 2025 national championship game. Richard tallied 1,275 points, 470 rebounds, 201 3-point field goals, 148 assists, 129 steals in 108 appearances with 105 starts over his three seasons at Florida and came up big in critical moments, earning SEC Tournament and Final Four All-Tournament Team honors in 2025. He graduated from UF in Spring 2025 with a degree in Sport Management and ranks 33rd on Florida's all-time scoring list.



Multiple Gators Selected in the NBA Draft

2025 - Walter Clayton Jr. (18th/Jazz), Alijah Martin (39th/Raptors), Will Richard (56th/Warriors)

2021 - Tre Mann (18th/Thunder), Scottie Lewis (56th/Hornets)

2011 - Chandler Parsons (38th/Rockets), Vernon Macklin (52nd/Pistons)

2007 - Al Horford (3rd/Hawks), Corey Brewer (7th/Timberwolves), Joakim Noah (9th/Bulls), Chris Richard (41st/Timberwolves), Taurean Green (52nd/Trail Blazers)

2000 - Mike Miller (5th/Magic), Donnell Harvey (22nd/Knicks)

1984 - Ronnie Williams (48th/Celtics), Vernon Delancy (67th/Bucks)



UF Release