Fresh FutureCast in favor of Florida

John Garcia Jr.
- May 8, 2023
After connecting with a source at LSU camp Friday, where Montgomery ran a pair of 4.4 40-yard dashes, it appears the Gators have built as strong a lead as suspected for the Miami (Fla.) Central standout. There is chatter about the LSU visit being off this weekend, even after the camp. Penn State and Florida will now battle it out for Montgomery, who should be up at PSU next weekend before beginning to zero in on a college decision.