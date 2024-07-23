ADVERTISEMENT

New Story Florida Tennis Earns All-Academic Team Honor and Six Scholar-Athlete Awards

The Gators have received academic honors from the Intercollegiate Tennis Association following the 2024 season.


Gainesville, Fla. -- The ITA (Intercollegiate Tennis Association) has announced the 2024 Division I Women's ITA Scholar-Athletes and All-Academic Teams. The Gators' classroom success awarded them an All-Academic Team recognition and six Florida players were individually honored as 2024 ITA Scholar-Athletes.


Alicia Dudeney, Bente Spee, Qavia Lopez, Sara Dahlstrom, Sophie Williams, and Malwina Rowinska are the six ITA Scholar-Athletes representing Florida in the 2024 academic announcement.


To be named an ITA Scholar-Athlete, one must meet the following requirements:

* Have a grade point average of at least 3.5 (on a 4.00 scale) for the current academic year

* Be listed on the institutional eligibility form


To be named an ITA All-Academic Team, programs must meet the following requirements:

* Have a team grade point average of 3.2 or above (on a 4.00 scale),

* All student-athletes included should be listed on the institutional eligibility form, and

* All varsity letter winners should be factored into the cumulative team GPA for the current academic year


Within the sport of tennis, student-athletes continue to exceed expectations in the classroom and on the court. In 2024, 1,573 Division I women's student-athletes were named an ITA Scholar-Athlete, and 255 women's tennis programs were awarded the All-Academic Team distinction.
 
