- Nov 5, 2021
The Gators host seven 2025 NCAA Tournament teams on their upcoming SEC home slate
UF Release
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Florida learned its Southeastern Conference opponent home and away designations for the 2025-26 season, the SEC announced on Wednesday.
In addition to the Gators' annual permanent home and away series with Georgia and South Carolina under the current scheduling format, Florida will also have two matchups vs. Kentucky as its rotational two-game series.
Home and away: Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina
Home only: Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, LSU, Mississippi State, Tennessee
Away only: Ole Miss, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt
Seven of Florida's nine home SEC opponents competed in the 2025 NCAA Tournament. The Gators will play Texas on the road for the first time since 1997, while Florida visits Oklahoma for the third time (Jan. 2017, Dec. 2021) but the first in SEC play. With Kentucky assigned as UF's rotating two-game series, Tennessee rotates off and the Gators will host the lone regular season meeting this season vs. the Vols.
In addition to the SEC slate ahead, UF has already announced a visit to Duke (ACC-SEC Challenge), neutral site games vs. Arizona (Las Vegas), UConn (New York) and a Thanksgiving tournament field of Providence, TCU and Wisconsin (San Diego), in addition to hosting Florida State in the annual rivalry.
2025-26 Men's Basketball Season Tickets
Following a 15-1 home record, nine sellout crowds, and the highest attendance since the 2016-2017 season, the defending National Champions are set for another exciting year in the O'Dome. Season ticket packages<https://floridagators.com/sports/2022/12/15/mens-basketball-season-tickets> for the 2025-2026 campaign are on sale now and selling quickly. Be sure to secure your seats while supplies last!
