Aidan King chucked 5 2/3 shutout innings in game one while Brendan Lawson walked it off in the finale.





GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida claimed both ends of a Saturday doubleheader against Missouri by pitching a 5-0 shutout in game one before posting a 3-2, walk-off victory in the finale to secure a series sweep at Condron Family Ballpark.



In completing their first SEC sweep of the campaign, the Gators (24-14, 4-11 SEC) have now won 18-consecutive home games against the Tigers (12-23, 0-15 SEC). Florida allowed just two total runs across 14 innings pitched on Saturday, logging the team's fourth shutout of the season in the first installment of the twin bill.



Freshman starter Aidan King was masterful in the first game, earning the win behind 5 2/3 shutout innings highlighted by seven strikeouts to just one walk. Bobby Boser(3-for-4) provided a trio of hits and two RBI in the winning effort while Colby Shelton (2-for-4) recorded his SEC-leading 17th double on top of his team-best 19th multi-hit game.



In the finale, Brendan Lawson(2-for-3) walked it off with a single in the seventh while also walking and scoring one run. Blake Cyr (1-for-2) provided the big blow in the middle innings with a two-run shot that temporarily gave the Orange & Blue the lead.



Game 1 | Florida 5, Missouri 0 (7 innings)



Getting the starting nod in the first game, King blanked Missouri across the first three innings while racking up three strikeouts against two hits allowed. The rookie tossed clean frames in both the first and the third.



The Gators eventually broke through for one run in the home half of the third to take a 1-0 lead. Ashton Wilson< was plunked to lead off the inning while Boser picked up his second hit in as many trips with a one-out single to right. The duo advanced into scoring position on a double steal, followed by an RBI single to right field off the bat of Shelton to open the scoring.



King carried his shutout through the fourth with ease, striking out two more Tigers to raise his daily total to five. Florida struck for a second run in the bottom half, as Cyr was hit by a pitch and scored on a one-out, RBI triple to left field by Brody Donay



Following a leadoff single by Christ Patterson in the fifth, King retired the next three Tigers in order to eliminate the threat. The right-hander capped off the inning with his sixth strikeout of the day by fanning Keegan Knutson.



King retired the first two batters of the sixth before issuing a two-out walk, marking the end of his outstanding performance. Right-hander Jake Clemente entered in relief and quickly induced a groundout to second base to hold the two-run advantage.



Florida found a trio of much-needed insurance runs in the sixth, beginning with an RBI double to right-center by Justin Nadeau. Boser followed with a two-run single through the left side, extending the Florida lead to 5-0.



Clemente remained on the bump in the seventh to secure the series victory, as well as his second save of the season. The UF closer finished with 1 1/3 scoreless, no-hit innings of relief on one walk and two strikeouts.



King improved to 4-1 behind 5 2/3 shutout innings of work. The freshman allowed just four hits and one walk while striking out seven batters.



Missouri starter Kaden Jacobi (2-5) was stuck with the loss, pitching 5 1/3 frames with three earned runs surrendered on five hits and four walks. He struck out three.



Game 2 | Florida 3, Missouri 2 (7 innings)



Getting his first start of the campaign in the finale, righty Luke McNeillie started strongly with three-straight outs vs. the Tigers in order in the top half of the first inning. He ran into a speedbump in the second, as Pierre Seals launched a solo homer to right-center to give Missouri its first lead of the series at 1-0.



McNeillie navigated around a pair of walks to churn out a rebound zero in the third. The right-hander gave up a one-out double in the fourth, but used his fifth strikeout and a flyout to center to keep UF within one run.



Florida's deficit did not last beyond the fourth inning. Lawson reached via a leadoff walk in the bottom of the fourth, giving way to Cyr with one man down. On the sixth pitch of his at bat, Cyr barreled a go-ahead, two-run homer into the left-field bullpen.



Holding a newfound 2-1 edge, the Gators turned to right-hander Alex Philpotton the mound. Despite allowing the first two batters to reach base, he battled back to register a zero for the Orange & Blue.



In the top of the sixth, Missouri reset the score at 2-2 on a solo home run to right by Cayden Nicoletto. The score remained tied at two apiece until the bottom of the seventh, when the Gators called game.



Wilson was hit by a pitch to lead off the final frame for Florida, then advanced to third on a double to right-center by Nadeau. After Shelton was intentionally walked to load the bases with one out, Lawson made the Tigers pay by delivering a walk-off single to right field, bringing Wilson home for a 3-2 victory.



Philpott (1-3) picked up his first win of the campaign, allowing one run across three innings of relief. He was charged with two hits allowed, one walk and four strikeouts.



Mizzou reliever Xavier Lovett fell to 1-2, throwing four innings of three-run relief. The righty gave up three hits and six walks while striking out four.



McNeillie received a no-decision despite his strong outing. The sophomore right-hander allowed one earned run across four innings, finishing with two hits allowed, two walks and five strikeouts.



Tigers starting pitcher Tony Neubeck did not factor into the decision. He pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings on one hit, one walk and two strikeouts.



NOTABLES



Florida has won four-straight games overall.



The Gators have now won 18-straight home games against Missouri.



Florida pitched its fourth combined shutout of the season in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader.



The Gators entered the weekend ranked 17th nationally in shutouts thrown.



The Gators allowed just two total runs across 14 innings pitches on Saturday, giving up eight hits and five walks to 18 strikeouts.



Making his sixth-career start in the first game, King fired 5 2/3 scoreless innings with seven strikeouts to earn his fourth victory while lowering his ERA to a team-low 2.68 on the season.



Boser went 3-for-4 with two RBI in the first installment of the doubleheader.



Cyr swatted his sixth homer of the year in the finale.



Philpott earned his first win of the season in game three.



In his first start of the campaign in the finale, McNeillie allowed just one run across four innings with five strikeouts.



Shelton produced his team-high 20th multi-hit game in the first contest.



Shelton hit his SEC-leading 17th double.



Boser has reached base safely in 18-straight games.



Florida improved to 34-8 all-time against Missouri including 22-1 at home.



The Gators are 29-7 overall and 18-0 in Gainesville in the series under O'Sullivan.



The official attendance marks were 6,140 for game one and 6,067 for the finale.



FROM HEAD COACH KEVIN O'SULLIVAN

On King's outing in the first game…

"I thought he was really good. Pitched to both sides of the plate. Slider looked a little bit tighter today, he threw some really quality changeups. And just attacked. I think he was a little disappointed that I took him out, but I think at that part of the game, he had done his job and if we are starting to establish roles and if we're going to use Jake at the end, then obviously that was the perfect opportunity for him to just do his job."



On Clemente in the closer role...

"Yeah, I mean he was really good Tuesday, obviously, and then he was really good tonight, so hopefully that's going to stabilize our pen a little bit more…



"He's attacking and he's throwing strikes and he's got the stuff to do it. So obviously that's two outings in a row that he's been really good in that role."



On Boser excelling in the leadoff spot…

"You don't know what's gonna happen when you make a change like that, but he's certainly proved that he can handle that spot and like you said, he was really good in the first game."



UP NEXT

Florida wraps up its homestand with a Tuesday tilt against Stetson, set for 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network+.