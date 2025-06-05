Five Potential Transfer Portal Targets for the Florida Gators

Hector





The Florida Gators baseball program needed the 2025 baseball season on the road in the Conway Regional. The Gators went 1-2 in regionals and will get a head start recruiting the Transfer Portal for the 2026 season.



Florida brings back some key players like Liam Peterson, Aidan King, Brendan Lawson, and others for next season. However, Florida needs to add more talent to their 2026 roster, and the Transfer Portal is a great source to land immediate impact players. Here are five potential Transfer Portal targets for the Florida Gators.



1. OF Jaden Bastian



One of the top players who has already entered the Transfer Portal is Jacksonville outfielder Jaden Bastian. The rising junior was one of the top players in the Atlantic Sun Conference and could be viewed as a top prospect in the 2026 MLB Draft.



Jaden Bastian is a 5’10”, 190-pound outfielder out of Jacksonville University. During the 2025 season, Bastian played and started in all 55 games. Bastian slashed .302/.433/.552 with 64 hits, ten doubles, two triples, eleven home runs, 39 walks, a team-high 36 stolen bases, and a .985 OPS.



Bastian is a very toolsy prospect who can play elite defense in centerfield and is one of the best base-stealers in the country. He would be an excellent addition to Florida’s lineup, who could add another outfielder with good power and speed to their lineup. Bastian was named to the 2025 First Team All-Atlantic Sun Team.



2. C Broedy Poppell



The Florida Gators have a major need at catcher with Luke Heyman and Brody Donay likely to be selected in the 2025 MLB Draft. FAMU catcher Broedy Poppell was one of the first players to announce his intentions to enter the Transfer Portal. Poppell would be an excellent addition for the Gators.



Broedy Poppell is a 5’11”, 180-pound catcher out of Florida A&M University. Poppell had another big season for the Rattlers after being named Second Team All-SWAC in 2024. During the 2025 season, Poppell played and started in all 58 games. Poppell is slashing .325/.451/.613 with 69 hits, seven doubles, nine triples, twelve home runs, 53 RBIs, 47 walks, and a 1.065 OPS.



With Florida’s major need at the catcher position, Poppell should be a priority target for the Gators. Even if Brody Donay returns to Florida, Poppell’s defense would be very valuable, along with his offensive production. Poppell was named to the 2025 All-SWAC First Team.



3. RHP Landon Mack



Another major position of need for the Florida Gators is pitching, including a Sunday starter. If Pierre Coppola returns to UF, he’ll likely be Florida’s Sunday starter, but he has been injury-prone in his collegiate career. If Florida needs to add pitching depth, Rutgers right-handed pitcher Landon Mack could be a strong option.



Landon Mack is a 6’1”, 200-pound right-handed pitcher out of Rutgers University. The rising sophomore had a great freshman season pitching for the Scarlet Knights. In his freshman season, Mack made fifteen appearances and starts. Mack posted a 6-5 record with a 4.03 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 1.9 BB/9, and 70 strikeouts in 80.1 innings pitched. Mack was named to the 2025 Big Ten All-Freshman Team.



On the mound, Mack has impressed and dominated against some of the best offenses in the country. Mack possesses a four-pitch mix, including his fastball, curveball, changeup, and slider. His fastball sits in the low 90s and tops out at 95 mph. Mack’s breaking pitches have plus swing-and-miss stuff. He pounds the zone and could be a good Sunday starter. Mack was also invited to pitch for the Team USA Collegiate National Team.



4. 3B Rylan Lujo



Another position of need for the Gators heading into the 2026 season is third base. With Bobby Boser going pro, the Gators could add another third baseman to their roster. One third baseman who has played well against the Gators and entered the Transfer Portal is Rylan Lujo.



Rylan Lujo is a 6’2”, 205-pound third baseman out of Dayton University. Lujo was a blue-chip high school prospect out of Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, and signed with the Dayton Flyers. In his freshman season, Lujo played and started in all 58 games. Lujo slashed .361/.415/.556 with 87 hits, sixteen doubles, nine home runs, 56 RBIs, and a .971 OPS.



Heading into his freshman season, Lujo was named the Preseason Atlantic 10 Freshman of the Year. While he didn’t win the postseason Atlantic 10 Freshman of the Year award, he was still one of the top underclassmen in the country. Lujo was named to the First Team All-Atlantic 10 Team.



5. RHP Owen Puk



Another right-handed pitcher who could be a nice option for the Gators out of the Transfer Portal is FIU’s Owen Puk. He’s the younger brother of former Florida Gator and current MLB pitcher A.J. Puk.



Owen Puk is a 6’5”, 230-pound right-handed pitcher for the Florida International University Panthers. During the 2025 season, Puk made thirteen appearances and twelve starts. Puk posted a 4-1 record with a 4.91 ERA, 4.20 FIP, 1.39 WHIP, a .224 opponent batting average, and 51 strikeouts in 40.1 innings pitched.



On the mound, Puk possesses a four-pitch mix including his fastball, slider, changeup, and cutter. Puk’s fastball sits 94-96 mph and tops out at 97 mph. His slider gets a ton of swing-and-miss with a 40% whiff rate on the pitch. Puk is draft-eligible and only has one year of eligibility remaining.