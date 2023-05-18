ADVERTISEMENT

Fill in the Blank - UF 2023 Football Schedule

JasonHigdon

JasonHigdon

Bull Gator
Staff
Nov 5, 2021
30,155
88,316
113
Got the idea from a tweet I saw and thought we would have some fun today.

What will the record be for the Gators 2023 Regular Season. I am going to caution on the side of error with this win loss predcition because I have so many things that have yet to be fully addressed.

First four games I see UF ending 3-1. Either you get beat by Utah or the Vols, but don't see losses in both games I don't think.

Next Four games I see UF ending 2-2. I am going with a loss to UGA until UF shows me they can win that game. In the other three games I think this is where UF might get tripped up and take a loss to someone they should have beaten. Record to date is 5-3 after 8 games.

Next four games I see UF ending 2-2 I think. I could see a scenario where you stumble and go 1-3 during this stretch, but will go with 2-2. Season Total I am going with 7-5, and for me win the bowl game and somehow someway get to 8 wins.

UF 23 Schedule.png
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

J

SOFTBALL: 2024 USA Today/NFCA Division 1 Top 25 Coaches Poll Week 12

Replies
5
Views
347
The Swamp
ApkGator21
ApkGator21
J

SOFTBALL: SEC rankings through the 21 st. of April. We play 24 games in the SEC rotation we do not play everyone. Most teams have 6 games left,

Replies
0
Views
184
The Swamp
jimbo1313R
J
kalimgoodman

Thoughts from the "negative" guy on the 2024 Gators

Replies
46
Views
1K
The Swamp
gatorfan9696
G
SpaceGrits

SIAP: Couple of former Gators transferring again

Replies
23
Views
2K
The Swamp
jpogden
jpogden
J

SOFTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP: Florida vs Missouri LIVE GAME THREAD

Replies
172
Views
5K
The Swamp
Judge_Roy_Beane
Judge_Roy_Beane
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today