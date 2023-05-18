Fill in the Blank - UF 2023 Football Schedule

Got the idea from a tweet I saw and thought we would have some fun today.What will the record be for the Gators 2023 Regular Season. I am going to caution on the side of error with this win loss predcition because I have so many things that have yet to be fully addressed.First four games I see UF ending 3-1. Either you get beat by Utah or the Vols, but don't see losses in both games I don't think.Next Four games I see UF ending 2-2. I am going with a loss to UGA until UF shows me they can win that game. In the other three games I think this is where UF might get tripped up and take a loss to someone they should have beaten. Record to date is 5-3 after 8 games.Next four games I see UF ending 2-2 I think. I could see a scenario where you stumble and go 1-3 during this stretch, but will go with 2-2. Season Total I am going with 7-5, and for me win the bowl game and somehow someway get to 8 wins.