Today is Friday, and that means it's Friday Free-for-All, where you decide the topic of conversation—first, a few UF things to mention.The Gators, after this weekend's round of visits, will be about halfway through. How do you feel with where the class is today? What is your biggest concern?The 2025 Academic All-District Baseball teams were unveiled by College Sports Communicators this week, highlighted by three Florida Gators in right-handed pitchers Liam Peterson and Caden McDonald, as well as outfielder Hayden Yost.The CSC Academic All-America program recognizes the nation's top student-athletes for their combined performances on the diamond and in the classroom separately across four divisions — NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III and NAIA. To be eligible for Academic All-District and All-America, a student-athlete must maintain a 3.50 cumulative grade point average while competing in at least 90 percent of the institution's games or make at least 17 pitching appearances.Academic All-District honorees were considered for advancement to the CSC Academic All-America ballot. Student-athletes selected as CSC Academic All-America finalists are denoted with an asterisk and advance to the national ballot to be voted on by CSC members. First-, second- and third-team Academic All-America honorees will be announced July 1, 2025.UF Player – Major (GPA)RHP Caden McDonald Biology (3.57 GPA)RHP Liam Peterson – Sport Management (3.68 GPA)OF Hayden Yost – Business Administration (3.76 GPA)*Eligible for CSC Academic All-AmericaMajoring in biology, McDonald made 20 relief appearances for the Orange & Blue this past season and finished with a perfect 4-0 record, 5.14 ERA, and .280 batting average against. The Tampa, Fla. native fanned 29 batters against 14 walks across 28.0 innings pitched. His best outing of the campaign came on March 19, when he chucked 4 2/3 shutout frames on two hits allowed, one walk, and a career-high seven strikeouts to pick up the win over Florida A&M.Shifting to Peterson, the sport management major served as the ace of the staff from start to finish and led the Gators in victories (eight), games started (15), and strikeouts (96). Compiling 69 1/3 innings on the mound, the Palm Harbor, Fla. product posted a 4.28 ERA, .250 BAA, 1.43 WHIP, and four quality starts while striking out 11 or more batters in three separate outings. Peterson's stellar 12.5 strikeouts per nine ranked fifth in the SEC and 20th nationally.Studying business administration at the University of Florida, Yost broke out as a true sophomore in 2025. Ending the season with a .259/.380/.392 slash line, the Tampa native saw action in 60 games featuring 55 starts in the UF outfield. Yost also totaled four homers, 13 doubles, 39 runs, 38 RBI, and 32 walks to pair with 14 steals in 16 tries. In the final 15 games of the year alone, he tallied three homers while driving in 16 runs and slugged .462. Most impressively, Yost produced a 1.000 fielding percentage and two outfield assists over 137 defensive chances while playing primarily in center field.USA Basketball has announced a 27-player roster for the 2025 Women's U19 National Team trials. Florida's Liv McGill is among those invited to participate in the 2025 USA Basketball Women's U19 National Team trials.National Team trials will begin on Jun. 18 and be held at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs. Following trials, 12 athletes will be selected and named to the official team roster. The 12-athlete team will then travel to Brno, Czechia, for the 2025 FIBA U19 Women's World Cup from July 12-20.Leading the 2025 U19 squad will be head coach Teri Moren (Indiana University), assisted by Niele Ivey (University of Notre Dame) and Jose Fernandez (University of South Florida).* Kelsi Andrews* Sienna Betts* Addison Bjorn* Aaliyah Chavez* Aaliyah Crump* Jasmine Davidson* Sydney Douglas* Autumn Fleary* Bella Flemings* Madison Francis* Lanie Grant* Maddyn Greenway* Saniyah Hall* Kate Harpring* Kayleigh Heckel* Jayla Jackson* ZaKiyah Johnson* Trinity Jones* Jordan Lee* Liv McGill* De'Andra Minor* Jerzy Robinson* Emilee Skinner* Zania Socka* Hailee Swain* Oumou 'Mimi' Thiero* Lilly WilliamsTrials participants represent the high school graduating classes of 2026, 2027, and 2028, as well as incoming college freshmen and sophomores. Athletes and coaches were selected by the USA Basketball Women's Junior National Team Committee.Jessica Edwards and Rios Prude Jr. have been selected by the Southeastern Conference to the 2025 SEC Track and Field/Cross Country Community Service Team, honoring them for their dedication to service in the Gainesville area.The conference names a Community Service Team for each of its 22 league-sponsored sports, looking to highlight an athlete from each school who gives back to his community through superior service efforts.Edwards volunteered for a team-leading 140 hours, mainly with Balance 180, an organization in Gainesville dedicated to creating recreational and competitive gymnastics opportunities for all children regardless of their ability or financial need. The organization's mission is to create a positive environment for children to build confidence and stay active through the sport of gymnastics. Edwards volunteered with the adaptive gymnastics program, aimed at helping gymnasts age 3-16 with physical or intellectual challenges learn foundational motor skills through gymnastics.In addition to her work with Balance 180, Edwards has also volunteered at Lake Forest Elementary School and Oak Hall School in Gainesville, as well as at UF Health Shands Hospital on the University of Florida's campus.Prude is a consistent volunteer at the Caring and Sharing Learning School, a Charter school aimed at serving underprivileged PK-5th grade students in Alachua County. He served as a classroom assistant, providing help to teachers in executing lesson plans and classroom activities.Prude, an Education Sciences major, has a passion for early childhood education and has dedicated himself to using what he learns in his classes at the University of Florida to help the children of Alachua County. He has also volunteered at both Williams and Rawlings Elementary schools, participated in beach clean-ups in Tampa Bay, and volunteered for a number of sports organizations in Gainesville.Dylan Wood, AlabamaTristan Barr, AlabamaFuji Anday, AuburnHannah Thuss, AuburnRios Prude Jr., FloridaJessica Edwards, FloridaJackson Watts, KentuckyPhoebe McCowan, KentuckyJevan Parara, LSUSvenya Stoyanoff, LSUIangelo Atkinstall-Daley, Ole MissDieusi Armand, Ole MissBrooklyn Quanz, Mississippi StateTarique George, MissouriBrooke Sawatzky, MissouriKailynn Jackson, OklahomaCanaan Anderson, TennesseeCallie Tucker, TennesseeLogan Patete, TexasBrighton Mooney, TexasCarter Bajoit, Texas A&MHeather Abadie, Texas A&MJackson Scruggs, VanderbiltLena Gooden, VanderbiltI was a HUGE cartoon kid! The thought of waking up on a Saturday morning to rush out to the TV to drop my favorite cartoon was the highlight of my week. Please give me a couple of underrated cartoons. Here are a few of mine.The JetsonsThe FlintstonesTeen TitansHe-Man