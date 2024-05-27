ADVERTISEMENT

Everything you need to know about Florida vs. Nebraska in the Stillwater Regional: Dates/Time/TV

No. 3-seed Florida is joined by No. 1-seed Oklahoma State, No. 2-seed Nebraska and No. 4-seed Niagara in the Stillwater Regional.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Gators have qualified for the 2024 NCAA Baseball Tournament as the No. 3 seed in the Oklahoma State-hosted Stillwater Regional, as announced by the NCAA Selection Committee on ESPN2 on Monday.

Joining No. 3-seed Florida at the NCAA Stillwater Regional are No. 1-seed Oklahoma State, No. 2-seed Nebraska and No. 4-seed Niagara. The Gators take on Nebraska this upcoming Friday, May 31 at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

With the NCAA announcing the complete, 64-team bracket and pairings on Monday, Florida earned a spot in an NCAA Regional for the 39th time in program history. This is the Gators' 16th-consecutive NCAA Tournament berth under head coach Kevin O'Sullivan, which is the second-longest streak in the country. Florida has not missed the postseason since 2007.

The Gators (28-27, 13-17 SEC) enter Regionals having closed out the regular season with a series win at No. 9 Georgia (L 9-4, W 7-4, W 19-11).

From May 31-June 3, 64 teams will compete across 16 NCAA Regional sites to determine which 16 programs will advance to NCAA Super Regionals, scheduled for June 7-9.

Complete Schedule for the 2024 NCAA Stillwater Regional<https://www.ncaa.com/brackets/baseball/d1/2024/regionals/114>

Friday, May 31
Game One: 3 p.m. ET* – Florida vs. Nebraska (ESPN+)
Game Two: 7 p.m. ET* – Niagara vs. Oklahoma State (ESPN+)

Saturday, June 1
Game Three: 2 p.m. ET* - Loser Game One vs. Loser Game Two
Game Four: 7 p.m. ET* - Winner Game One vs. Winner Game Two

Sunday, June 2
Game Five: 2 p.m. ET* - Loser Game Four vs. Winner Game Three
Game Six: 7 p.m. ET* - Winner Game Four vs. Winner Game Five

Monday, June 3
Game Seven (if necessary): TBA* - Winner Game Six vs. Loser Game Six
*All times subject to change based on TV

About ESPN+
ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service that offers fans in the U.S. thousands of live sports events, original programming not available on ESPN's linear TV or digital networks and exclusive editorial content from dozens of ESPN writers and reporters. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to more than 22.3 million subscribers.

Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $6.99 a month (or $69.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices). It is also available as part of The Disney Bundle that gives subscribers access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for $13.99/month (Hulu w/ads) or $19.99/month (Hulu w/o ads). Subscribers to Hulu + Live TV also receive ESPN+ at no additional cost.

