Everything you need to know about Florida vs. Nebraska in the Stillwater Regional: Dates/Time/TV

Nov 5, 2021
No. 3-seed Florida is joined by No. 1-seed Oklahoma State, No. 2-seed Nebraska and No. 4-seed Niagara in the Stillwater Regional.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Gators have qualified for the 2024 NCAA Baseball Tournament as the No. 3 seed in the Oklahoma State-hosted Stillwater Regional, as announced by the NCAA Selection Committee on ESPN2 on Monday.
Joining No. 3-seed Florida at the NCAA Stillwater Regional are No. 1-seed Oklahoma State, No. 2-seed Nebraska and No. 4-seed Niagara. The Gators take on Nebraska this upcoming Friday, May 31 at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN+.
With the NCAA announcing the complete, 64-team bracket and pairings on Monday, Florida earned a spot in an NCAA Regional for the 39th time in program history. This is the Gators' 16th-consecutive NCAA Tournament berth under head coach Kevin O'Sullivan, which is the second-longest streak in the country. Florida has not missed the postseason since 2007.
The Gators (28-27, 13-17 SEC) enter Regionals having closed out the regular season with a series win at No. 9 Georgia (L 9-4, W 7-4, W 19-11).
From May 31-June 3, 64 teams will compete across 16 NCAA Regional sites to determine which 16 programs will advance to NCAA Super Regionals, scheduled for June 7-9.
Complete Schedule for the 2024 NCAA Stillwater Regional<https://www.ncaa.com/brackets/baseball/d1/2024/regionals/114>
Friday, May 31
Game One: 3 p.m. ET* – Florida vs. Nebraska (ESPN+)
Game Two: 7 p.m. ET* – Niagara vs. Oklahoma State (ESPN+)
Saturday, June 1
Game Three: 2 p.m. ET* - Loser Game One vs. Loser Game Two
Game Four: 7 p.m. ET* - Winner Game One vs. Winner Game Two
Sunday, June 2
Game Five: 2 p.m. ET* - Loser Game Four vs. Winner Game Three
Game Six: 7 p.m. ET* - Winner Game Four vs. Winner Game Five
Monday, June 3
Game Seven (if necessary): TBA* - Winner Game Six vs. Loser Game Six
*All times subject to change based on TV
