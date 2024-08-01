ADVERTISEMENT

Inside Access Early Bird Gets the Worm - What is the Team Doing Right Now?

JasonHigdon

JasonHigdon

Bull Gator
Staff
Nov 5, 2021
31,105
91,394
113
Early Bird Gets the Worm - What is the Team Doing Right Now?

Billy Napier and the Gators started the day early with a 7:00 AM breakfast, weigh-in, and hydration. They then went through treatment, recovery, and prevention with the trainers. When 8:30 AM arrived, it was time for position/unit groups. These typically last about an hour and a half, and then it's off to the Hawkins Center for academics for about an hour, give or take.

Prep for practice begins around 11:00 AM. Everything related to practice usually takes about an hour and a half. Lunch is around 12:15-12:30 PM, give or take a few minutes, depending on how the morning has gone.

Lunch is generally quick (about 30 minutes or so), ends around 12:45 PM, and goes straight to the game changer coordinator for punt/block and special teams work. I have been told there is MUCH more attention to detail with these units, and hopefully, it will show week one in The Swamp.

Around 1:00 PM, the team will break off into unit/position groups with individual coaches and assistants before they all come together for a team meeting at around 2:00 PM or thereabouts. What comes next is a quick but thorough walk-thru, and the team is off to get dressed for practice, which should start around 2:30 PM today.

They should practice for about two hours until 4:30 PM and prepare for dinner, which starts promptly at 5:00 PM. They get twice as much time for dinner vs breakfast, so about an hour until 6:00 PM. The next hour and a half is reserved for recovery, which brings the team to 7:30 PM and the speaker for the evening. That will last about 45 minutes, and I will be back as Game Changer Coordinator with punt/block special teams, etc.

The team will have one more unit/position get-together for about 45 minutes before a quick snack around 9:30 PM, lights out at 10:30 PM, and bed check.
 
