CWS: Florida vs. Kentucky Moved to Wednesday at 11 a.m.

Due to impending inclement weather, Tuesday's game between Florida and Kentucky has been postponed.
OMAHA, Neb. - Due to impending inclement weather, Florida's game vs. Kentucky on Tuesday night in Game 10 of the 2024 NCAA Men's College World Series has been moved to Wednesday, June 19 at 10 a.m. CT / 11 a.m. ET.
Tomorrow's schedule will feature game 10 (UF vs. UK) at 10 a.m. CT / 11 a.m. ET followed by game 11 (UT vs. Winner of FSU/UNC) at 2 p.m. CT / 3 p.m. ET and game 12 (Texas A&M vs. Winner of UF/UK) at 6 p.m. CT / 7 p.m. ET.
All three games will air on ESPN and gates for game 10 will open at 9 a.m. CT.
Parking lots surrounding Charles Schwab Field Omaha and the stadium box office will open at 8 a.m. local time. Game tickets for games 10, 11 and 12 are still valid when those games are played.
