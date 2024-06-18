ADVERTISEMENT

CWS: Florida vs. Kentucky Moved to Wednesday at 11 a.m.

JasonHigdon

JasonHigdon

Bull Gator
Staff
Nov 5, 2021
30,493
89,387
113
Due to impending inclement weather, Tuesday's game between Florida and Kentucky has been postponed.


OMAHA, Neb. - Due to impending inclement weather, Florida's game vs. Kentucky on Tuesday night in Game 10 of the 2024 NCAA Men's College World Series has been moved to Wednesday, June 19 at 10 a.m. CT / 11 a.m. ET.


Tomorrow's schedule will feature game 10 (UF vs. UK) at 10 a.m. CT / 11 a.m. ET followed by game 11 (UT vs. Winner of FSU/UNC) at 2 p.m. CT / 3 p.m. ET and game 12 (Texas A&M vs. Winner of UF/UK) at 6 p.m. CT / 7 p.m. ET.


All three games will air on ESPN and gates for game 10 will open at 9 a.m. CT.


Parking lots surrounding Charles Schwab Field Omaha and the stadium box office will open at 8 a.m. local time. Game tickets for games 10, 11 and 12 are still valid when those games are played.
 
  • Like
Reactions: edgator44
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

JasonHigdon

UPDATED BASEBALL SCHEDULE Florida vs Georgia

Replies
0
Views
214
The Swamp
JasonHigdon
JasonHigdon
JasonHigdon

Wednesday’s Game vs. Liberty Moved to 11 A.M.

Replies
0
Views
245
The Swamp
JasonHigdon
JasonHigdon
JasonHigdon

Everything you need to know about Florida vs. Nebraska in the Stillwater Regional: Dates/Time/TV

Replies
17
Views
1K
The Swamp
fuzzybc1
F
JasonHigdon

Tuesday's Game vs. FAU Rescheduled for April 30

Replies
0
Views
155
The Swamp
JasonHigdon
JasonHigdon
JasonHigdon

No. 10 Gators at Stetson Moved to Thursday

Replies
1
Views
438
The Swamp
edgator44
edgator44
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today