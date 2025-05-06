JasonHigdon
Nov 5, 2021
From Athlon Sports: Agree or Disagree?
1. Texas
This spring is the first showcase for how quarterback Arch Manning looks in the full-time role. Filling the voids along the offensive line (four new starters) is the top offseason priority.
2. Ohio State
The Buckeyes have holes to fill, so a repeat national championship won’t be easy. However, quarterback Julian Sayin is a breakout candidate, and coach Ryan Day’s squad still has two of the nation’s best players in receiver Jeremiah Smith and safety Caleb Downs.
3. Penn State
All of the pieces are in place for the Nittany Lions to challenge Ohio State for the Big Ten title and contend for a national championship. A revamped receiving corps is under the spotlight this spring.
4. Georgia
How new quarterback Gunner Stockton performs is under the spotlight this spring. The Bulldogs also have several new faces to break in on both sides of the ball.
5. Notre Dame
The Fighting Irish are positioned for another deep playoff run in 2025. The quarterback battle between CJ Carr, Kenny Minchey, and Steve Angelo could go deep into the fall. However, whichever quarterback wins the job can work behind one of the nation’s top offensive lines, along with dynamic running back Jeremiyah Love. New defensive coordinator Chris Ash has some retooling to do at every level with five starters back.
6. Clemson
The Tigers are a heavy favorite to win the ACC in 2025. Quarterback Cade Klubnik returns after throwing 36 touchdowns last season, and the defense brings back six starters under the direction of new coordinator Tom Allen.
7. Oregon
The Ducks have personnel questions to address on both sides of the ball, but coach Dan Lanning’s team also has plenty of young and promising talent to ensure a quick reload.
8. LSU
Spring practice is all about growth on defense for coach Brian Kelly’s team. With quarterback Garrett Nussmeier returning, along with a standout transfer portal haul, the Tigers are poised to challenge for the SEC title in ’25.
9. Alabama
All eyes in Tuscaloosa will be on the quarterback battle. Will Ty Simpson claim a hold on the job after battling true freshman Keelon Russell and Austin Mack?
10. Miami
With transfer quarterback Carson Beck on the mend from elbow surgery, the focus in spring practice for coach Mario Cristobal’s team is on defense. How will new coordinator Corey Hetherman mesh with the personnel to help deliver improvement in ’25?
11. TennesseeThe Volunteers lost a good chunk of talent off last year’s playoff team. Quarterback Nico Iamaleava must step up and shoulder more of the workload in ’25.
12. South Carolina
Quarterback LaNorris Sellers should be even better in ’25. Can the Gamecocks restock at the line of scrimmage to push this team into SEC title consideration?
13. Arizona State
The Sun Devils are a team on the rise after last year’s Big 12 championship. Running back Cam Skattebo will be missed, but quarterback Sam Leavitt is among the best in college football.
14. Kansas State
Quarterback Avery Johnson should be even better in his second year as the starter. Coach Chris Klieman’s team has a few holes to plug along the offensive line and on defense.
15. Florida
The schedule is tough, but the Gators should contend for a playoff spot if quarterback DJ Lagway and the defense pick up where they left off last season.
16. Michigan
Freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood’s development is one of the biggest spring storylines to watch in college football.
17. Illinois
The Fighting Illini surprised the Big Ten with a 10-win season in ’24. A manageable schedule, along with the return of quarterback Luke Altmyer, should allow coach Bret Bielema’s team to push for a playoff spot.
18. Texas A&M
An improved receiving corps will help quarterback Marcel Reed develop in ’25. A revamped defensive front and secondary are key to Texas A&M’s hope of a playoff push.
19. BYU
Two close losses kept BYU out of the Big 12 title game (and the College Football Playoff) last season. A revamped defensive line and receiving corps are question marks, but quarterback Jake Retzlaff is back.
20. Indiana
Replicating last year’s run to the College Football Playoff won’t be easy. However, coach Curt Cignetti’s squad still has a solid foundation of talent. Transfer quarterback Fernando Mendoza (California) is a strong fit for this offense.
21. Ole MissCoach Lane Kiffin’s team returns only four starters in ’25. However, the Rebels should be a factor in the playoff mix again with a standout portal class and the emergence of rising star quarterback Austin Simmons.
22. SMU
The Mustangs won't sneak up on the rest of the ACC in '25. Also, coach Rhett Lashlee's squad has several holes to fill on both sides of the ball. However, with quarterback Kevin Jennings returning, SMU is poised for another run at the College Football Playoff.
23. Iowa State
Another trip to the Big 12 Championship Game is within reach for the Cyclones in 2025 with quarterback Rocco Becht returning. Restocking the receiving corps, defensive line, and secondary are the top spring priorities.
24. Boise State
Heisman runner-up and star running back Ashton Jeanty will be missed. However, the Broncos are still the team to beat in the Mountain West with quarterback Maddux Madsen headlining a team that brings back 16 starters.
25. Missouri
The Tigers lose a good chunk of talent on offense — including receiver Luther Burden III and quarterback Brady Cook — but a favorable schedule should allow coach Eli Drinkwitz’s team to push for a playoff spot. Penn State transfer Beau Pribula’s development at quarterback is key this spring.
26. Louisville
The Cardinals are 19-8 since coach Jeff Brohm returned to his alma mater prior to the '23 campaign. Just four starters are back on defense, but Brohm's high-powered offense should reload behind transfer quarterback Miller Moss (USC) and a standout backfield led by running back Isaac Brown.
27. Auburn
The Tigers could have a breakout year in coach Hugh Freeze’s third season if Oklahoma transfer quarterback Jackson Arnold helps to elevate the offense. The receiving corps is among the best in college football.
28. Oklahoma
Oklahoma’s defense should be one of the best in the SEC with coach Brent Venables calling the plays. How high this team climbs in the standings hinges on the development of the offense behind new coordinator Ben Arbuckle and transfer quarterback John Mateer
(Washington State).
29. Nebraska
The combination of coordinator Dana Holgorsen and quarterback Dylan Raiola should lead to a much improved offense in '25. The Cornhuskers have a major overhaul ahead on the defensive front.
30. Texas Tech
The Red Raiders landed one of the nation’s top transfer portal hauls, which should allow coach Joey McGuire’s team to contend for the Big 12 title. A revamped coaching staff is another boost, and quarterback Behren Morton will return to 100% after offseason shoulder surgery.
31. UtahThe Utes will be one of the Big 12’s best on defense once again. But contending for the conference title will hinge on how far new coordinator Jason Beck and transfer quarterback Devon Dampier (New Mexico) can take the offense in ’25.
32. Baylor
The Bears took a big step forward last season after a slow start by winning six of their final seven games. Quarterback Sawyer Robertson is one of the best in the conference.
33. Iowa
The Hawkeyes must replace a couple of defensive stalwarts - linebackers Jay Higgins and Nick Jackson and cornerback Jermari Harris - but there’s optimism on offense with the arrival of South Dakota State transfer quarterback Mark Gronowski.
34. Washington
The Huskies had to navigate major personnel turnover in coach Jedd Fisch's debut last fall, yet still found a way to reach a bowl game. New quarterback Demond Williams is a breakout candidate, but the defense must replace 10 of its top 12 tacklers from '24.
35. USC
Coach Lincoln Riley’s team has question marks at the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. But if quarterback Jayden Maiava settles in as the full-time starter to go with a solid group of receivers, the Trojans could push for a finish in the top 25.
36. TCU
Coach Sonny Dykes’ squad brings back nine starters from a team that won nine games in ’24. Restocking the skill talent around quarterback Josh Hoover is a top priority this spring.
37. Vanderbilt
Quarterback Diego Pavia’s return gives the Commodores a chance to surprise once again. Coach Clark Lea’s defense is one of the most experienced units in the SEC for ’25.
38. Arkansas
The Razorbacks have a ton of new faces (just seven returning starters), but the return of quarterback Taylen Green gives this team a chance to exceed last year’s win total (seven).
39. Georgia Tech
The Yellow Jackets have won seven games in back-to-back seasons and could be the ACC's sleeper contender in '25. Quarterback Haynes King, running back Jamal Haynes, and receiver Malik Rutherford all return from an offense that averaged 31.1 points a game last year. The defense lost coordinator Tyler Santucci to the NFL and has holes to fill at every level.
40. Kansas
The Jayhawks played better late in the ’24 season and have a chance to contend for the Big 12 title with quarterback Jalon Daniels returning. However, only three starters are back on defense.
41. Colorado
QB Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter are gone. However, the Buffaloes have plenty of staying power behind coach Deion Sanders.
42. Duke
The Blue Devils' nine-win season in coach Manny Diaz's debut was one of the biggest surprises in the ACC from 2024. Darian Mensah (Tulane) is one of the top quarterback transfers for '25, and a defense that held opponents to 24.5 points a game last season brings back six starters.
43. Minnesota
Quarterback Max Brosmer departs, but coach PJ Fleck’s team returns one of the Big Ten's top running backs in Darius Taylor. The Golden Gophers need to restock the receiving corps and offensive line this spring.
44. Tulane
The Green Wave were hit hard by the transfer departures of quarterback Darian Mensah (Duke) and running back Makhi Hughes (Oregon). Coach Jon Sumrall reloaded through the portal, including three quarterbacks to push for the starting job and a handful of intriguing skill players.
45. Pitt
After a 7-0 start, the Panthers stumbled with a six-game losing streak to close '24. Optimism should be high for a quick rebound in '25, especially with quarterback Eli Holstein and running back Desmond Reid returning to pilot an offense that averaged 32.9 points per contest last season.
46. Florida State
The Seminoles bottomed out last year with a surprising 2-10 record. A revamped coaching staff — including former Auburn and UCF head coach Gus Malzahn working as offensive coordinator — and a hefty haul of transfers should give coach Mike Norvell a chance for a quick turnaround in '25.
47. Michigan State
The Spartans are on the right track under coach Jonathan Smith and could be poised for a jump in the standings if quarterback Aidan Chiles takes a big step forward in his development.
48. Rutgers
Running back Kyle Monangai (1,279 rushing yards in '24) is a big loss, but coach Greg Schiano's squad returns quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis and a couple of promising running backs in Antwan Raymond and Florida Atlantic transfer CJ Campbell. The Scarlet Knights allowed 25.4 points a game last season but need to get tougher (16th in the Big Ten) versus the run.
49. Wisconsin
Coach Luke Fickell is on the hot seat after a 13-13 start to his tenure at Wisconsin. An offensive overhaul led by new coordinator Jeff Grimes and Maryland transfer quarterback Billy Edwards likely holds the key to how successful the Badgers will be in '25.
50. James Madison
Second-year coach Bob Chesney landed one of the Sun Belt’s top transfer classes to restock the roster. Included in that haul was former UNLV signal-caller Matthew Sluka, who could start with Alonza Barnett III on the mend from a late-season injury.
51. North CarolinaNorth Carolina might be one of the most intriguing teams to watch this spring, as this is the first chance to get a look at Bill Belichick’s inaugural squad in Chapel Hill.
52. Virginia Tech
The Hokies were a trendy sleeper team in the ACC last preseason but finished with a disappointing 6-7 mark. Quarterback Kyron Drones battled injuries for most of '24, and a return to full strength should help Virginia Tech's chance of a rebound this fall. Coach Brent Pry's team is also slated to have new coordinators on both sides of the ball.
53. Syracuse
Quarterback Kyle McCord leaves big shoes to fill for second-year coach Fran Brown. With a tough schedule on tap in ’25, solidifying the quarterback spot right away is crucial.
54. Boston College
Quarterback Grayson James showed promise late in the 2024 season for coach Bill O'Brien's debut. A revamped offensive line (just two starters back) and defensive improvement (5.9 yards a play allowed in ACC games) top the list of spring priorities.
55. Kentucky
The Wildcats are counting on a heavy transfer class to bring improvement to a team that went 4-8 (and 1-7 in the SEC) in ’24.
56. NC State
Last year's six-win campaign snapped a streak of four consecutive winning seasons for the Wolfpack. New coordinator Kurt Roper needs to get the most out of quarterback CJ Bailey for NC State to challenge for a finish in the top half of the conference. Also, new defensive signal-caller DJ Eliot has major voids to fill in the secondary.
57. Navy
The Midshipmen are coming off their first double-digit win total (10-3) since ’19. And with quarterback Blake Horvath returning to anchor a Navy offense that averaged 31.3 points a game last year, coach Brian Newberry’s team is among the top contenders for the AAC title.
58. Houston
The Cougars could be the Big 12’s most improved team in ’25 if transfer quarterback Conner Weigman (Texas A&M) makes an instant impact. Six starters return on defense.
59. South Florida
The Bulls have room to improve on defense, but this team should be in the mix to win the AAC with quarterback Byrum Brown returning after missing most of 2024 due to injury.
60. UNLV
New coach Dan Mullen inherits only two starters from last year’s team that played for the Mountain West title. The Rebels dipped into the portal for help on both sides of the ball.
61. ArmyThe Black Knights lost quarterback Bryson Daily (1,659 rushing yards and 32 touchdowns) but return eight starters on defense. Center Brady Small is among the top linemen returning in college football in ’25.
62. UTSA
The Roadrunners lost a couple of key defensive cogs to power conference teams as transfers. But coach Jeff Traylor will find a way to reload behind quarterback Owen McCown, running back Robert Henry, and receiver Willie McCoy.
63. Memphis
Matching last year’s 11 wins won’t be easy in ’25 for coach Ryan Silverfield. The Tigers could replace standout quarterback Seth Henigan with true freshman Antwann Hill, while four of the team’s top receiving options departed. Just one starter returns on defense.
64. West Virginia
The return of coach Rich Rodriguez to Morgantown has brought plenty of optimism. However, the Mountaineers lost all five starters on the offensive line and return just three starters overall.
65. Cincinnati
The Bearcats took a step forward in coach Scott Satterfield’s second season and should make a run at a bowl with quarterback Brendan Sorsby returning. Just four starters are back on defense, and the offensive line needs an overhaul.
66. Arizona
Can the Wildcats improve after a disappointing debut under coach Brent Brennan? Quarterback Noah Fifita is back, but Arizona’s offensive line is revamped. The defense needs to take a big step forward.
67. California
A healthy year from dynamic running back Jaydn Ott (116 carries in '24) would provide a huge boost for a California offense that averaged only 25.1 points a game last season. Standout cornerback Nohl Williams (seven picks) departed to the NFL.
68. UCLA
The Bruins improved as the ’24 season progressed but enter spring practice with major concerns on both sides of the ball. Expect several transfers to compete for starting jobs in ’25.
69. Virginia
The '25 season should be a make-or-break year for coach Tony Elliott's tenure in Charlottesville. Transfer quarterback Chandler Morris (North Texas) is a crucial pickup after the Cavaliers averaged only 22.7 points a contest in '24.
70. Northwestern
SMU transfer quarterback Preston Stone should help Northwestern’s offense improve after averaging only 17.8 points a game in ’24.
71. MarylandSorting out the quarterback battle between UCLA transfer Justyn Martin and true freshman Malik Washington tops the list of spring priorities for coach Mike Locksley. It's a crucial offseason for the program after last year's disappointing 4-8 record.
72. Oklahoma State
Is this a make-or-break year for coach Mike Gundy? The Cowboys have major concerns after a three-win season and a roster counting on instant impacts from several transfers.
73. Mississippi State
Another tough schedule is on tap for coach Jeff Lebby’s team in ’25. Major improvement is needed on defense to contend for a bowl.
74. Liberty
The Flames were a heavy favorite last offseason to win Conference USA but disappointed with an 8-4 record. Despite losing quarterback Kaiden Salter and running back Quinton Cooley, coach Jamey Chadwell’s team remains the CUSA frontrunner in ’25.
75. UCF
Can coach Scott Frost find instant success in his second act in Orlando? The Knights have holes to fill with running back DJ Harvey, receiver Kobe Hudson, and defensive tackle Lee Hunter departing.
76. Wake Forest
New coach Jake Dickert has a major rebuilding project with just six returning starters. Keeping running back Demond Claiborne (1,049 yards) in the fold was huge for an offense returning no starters up front and navigating a quarterback battle this offseason.
77. Stanford
Can the Cardinal show marked improvement in coach Troy Taylor’s third season? How redshirt freshman quarterback Elijah Brown develops looms large, but Stanford also needs to make big-time gains on defense.
78. San Jose State
Star receiver Nick Nash is off to the NFL, but coach Ken Niumatalolo’s Spread-and-Shred offense should stay on track with quarterback Walker Eget and a solid group of playmakers in the receiving corps back in ’25.
79. Toledo
The Rockets must rebuild their defensive front, but coach Jason Candle’s team is the early pick to win the MAC thanks to the return of quarterback Tucker Gleason and the arrival of Kentucky transfer Chip Trayanum to boost the ground game.
80. Air Force
The Falcons finished 2024 on a high note with four consecutive victories. The status of quarterback Quentin Hayes for ’25 is uncertain, and the defense brings back only three starters.
81. UConn
Last year’s 9-4 record was the highest win total for the program since a nine-win mark in 2007. The one-two punch of Cam Edwards (830 yards) and Mel Brown (673) at running back is set to lead this team again in ’25 against a favorable slate with just three games against power conference opponents.
82. South Alabama
The Jaguars should contend for the Sun Belt’s West Division crown with quarterback Gio Lopez (274.7 total yards a game) back under center in ’25.
83. Texas State
Coach GJ Kinne’s high-powered offense has a few holes to fill with quarterback Jordan McCloud, running back Ismail Mahdi, and receivers Jaden Williams and Joey Hobert departing.
84. Georgia Southern
The Eagles are among the Sun Belt’s most experienced teams in ’25. Coach Clay Helton’s squad needs to improve on defense, but quarterback JC French and receivers Josh Dallas and Dalen Cobb are back.
85. Ohio
New coach Brian Smith brings back a strong foundation (11 returning starters) from last year’s squad that won the MAC title. Included in that group is quarterback Parker Navarro and All-MAC defender DJ Walker.
86. East Carolina
The Pirates finished ’24 on a tear by winning five out of their last six games. With quarterback Katin Houser (2,006 passing yards and 18 TDs) returning, East Carolina’s offense should be among the best in the AAC for coach Blake Harrell’s first full year in charge.
87. Buffalo
Standout linebacker Red Murdock (156 tackles in 2024) returns to lead a Buffalo defense with 10 returning starters. Coach Pete Lembo’s squad also brings back 1,000-yard rusher Al-Jay Henderson and three starters up front.
88. Fresno State
New coach Matt Entz inherits seven returning starters from last year’s six-win team. Rice transfer quarterback EJ Warner was a key pickup out of the portal.
89. Colorado State
The Rams took a step forward with their first bowl trip in coach Jay Norvell’s tenure. Only five starters are back for ’25, however. Norvell is counting on a big season from quarterback Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi and an improved defense under new play-caller Tyson Summers.
90. Oregon State
After a promising 4-1 start, the Beavers lost six out of their final seven games in coach Trent Bray’s debut last fall. Running back Anthony Hankerson is back, and the arrival of transfer quarterback Maalik Murphy (Duke) provides needed stability under center.
91. Washington State
New coach Jimmy Rogers arrives after a successful two-year stint at South Dakota State. He’s bringing a handful of transfers from the Jackrabbits’ roster to Pullman, which is needed with Washington State returning only three starters.
92. Miami (Ohio)
The RedHawks thrive in MAC play (14-2 in the regular season since 2023) under coach Chuck Martin. Former Toledo/Baylor signal-caller Dequan Finn was a huge addition from the portal, but Miami lost all five offensive line starters and is facing a revamp at the skill spots.
93. North Texas
Even with quarterback Chandler Morris transferring to Virginia, coach Eric Morris should find a way to manufacture offense. However, if the Mean Green want to top last year’s six wins, fixing a defense that allowed 34.2 points a game is the top priority this spring.
94. Western Kentucky
The Hilltoppers return only three starters, but coach Tyson Helton’s program has won at least eight games in each of the last four seasons. Abilene Christian transfer Maverick McIvor should be one of the top quarterbacks in CUSA.
95. Hawaii
The Rainbow Warriors have a chance to surprise in ’25. Quarterback Micah Alejado is a rising star, and receivers Profele Ashlock and Dekel Crowdus help lead the Run-and-Shoot attack.
96. Arkansas State
The Red Wolves have earned back-to-back bowl trips and are coming off their best win total (eight) under coach Butch Jones. The defense needs to be overhauled, but quarterback Jaylen Raynor (238.8 total yards a game in ’24) is back.
97. Appalachian State
New coach Dowell Loggains inherits a program coming off its first losing season (5-6) since moving to the FBS level in ’14. Transfer quarterbacks AJ Swann (LSU) and JJ Kohl (Iowa State) will battle this offseason to replace Joey Aguilar (transferred to UCLA).
98. Purdue
New coach Barry Odom has a major rebuild ahead after last year’s one-win team returns only one starter.
99. Old Dominion
Linebacker Jason Henderson (170 tackles in ’24) is back after missing most of last season due to injury. Quarterback Colton Joseph flashed potential in nine appearances in ’24, averaging 5.7 yards per rush and throwing for 1,627 yards and 11 touchdowns.
100. Wyoming
The Cowboys played better as the 2024 season progressed under first-year coach Jay Sawvel. The development of quarterback Kaden Anderson is crucial to a winning season. Wyoming also has to get better on defense after giving up 28.3 points a game.
101. Troy
The Trojans showed signs of life in coach Gerard Parker’s debut with wins in two out of the team’s final three games last season. After a major rebuild in ’24, the team should be in better shape entering the ’25 season.
102. Southern Miss
The Golden Eagles should show marked improvement in coach Charles Huff’s first year. A handful of transfers will arrive to provide an instant spark for a team that won four games over the last two seasons.
103. San Diego State
If the Aztecs can find a quarterback — potentially a transfer in Jayden Denegal (Michigan) or Bert Emanuel Jr. (Central Michigan) — they should improve in coach Sean Lewis’ second year. Ten starters are set to return on defense.
104. Louisiana
Former Ole Miss and LSU signal-caller Walker Howard was a huge pickup in the transfer portal. The Ragin’ Cajuns are facing an overhaul along the offensive line and on defense.
105. Coastal Carolina
A busy offseason is on tap for coach Tim Beck. The Chanticleers lost a ton of experience on defense and must sort out a quarterback battle between transfers MJ Morris (Maryland) and Emmett Brown (San Jose State).
106. Jacksonville State
Repeating as Conference USA champion won’t be easy for new coach Charles Kelly. The Gamecocks return only seven starters and lost quarterback Tyler Huff and standout running back Tre Stewart.
107. Northern Illinois
Running back Telly Johnson (480 yards as a freshman in ’24) leads the rebuilding effort for coach Thomas Hammock’s team this spring.
108. Utah State
Bronco Mendenhall is one of the top hires in the 2024-25 coaching carousel. Although the Aggies have a major reload ahead of offense, Mendenhall’s arrival (and track record) suggests he can find a way to get this team into bowl contention.
109. Marshall
New coach Tony Gibson brought in over 60 newcomers to restock a roster that won the Sun Belt title last season.
110. Sam Houston
New coach Phil Longo has a massive rebuild ahead on defense with one starter back and 16 top tacklers gone. Quarterback Hunter Watson provides a good foundation on offense.
111. Bowling Green
The Falcons are a difficult team to assess with the late coaching change to former NFL star Eddie George after Scot Loeffler departed to the NFL.
112. Louisiana Tech
The ’25 season is a make-or-break year for coach Sonny Cumbie. New coordinators on both sides of the ball and just nine returning starters add to the challenge of improving a five-win team from ’24.
113. Florida Atlantic
A pair of Western Kentucky transfers in quarterback Caden Veltkamp and receiver Easton Messer should help new coach Zach Kittley implement his high-powered offense in Boca Raton.
114. Eastern Michigan
Coach Chris Creighton consistently gets the most out of his roster at one of the nation’s toughest jobs. With just five returning starters, the Eagles will be fighting to get bowl eligible in ’25.
115. UTEP
Former five-star (and USC/Boise State) signal-caller Malachi Nelson is a key piece in coach Scotty Walden’s rebuild in El Paso. The Miners could be the most improved team in Conference USA.
116. Western Michigan
Lance Taylor guided the Broncos to a six-win season and a bowl trip in his second year in Kalamazoo. Replicating that success in ’25 won’t be easy with uncertainty at quarterback, a revamped offensive line, and four returning starters on defense.
117. Georgia State
Running back Freddie Brock’s spring transfer is a big loss, but receiver Ted Hurst (17.2 yards per catch in ’24) is back. The Panthers have work to do on defense after giving up 33.8 points a game last year.
118. ULM
The Warhawks made a surprising run at bowl eligibility in coach Bryant Vincent’s debut in ’24. Running back Ahmad Hardy’s transfer (1,351 rushing yards last year) was a setback.
119. Middle Tennessee
The Blue Raiders enter spring with hope for improvement going into coach Derek Mason’s second year. Quarterback Nicholas Vattiato returns, and a defense with plenty of room to improve brings back seven starters.
120. New Mexico State
Coach Tony Sanchez had to navigate a significant roster transition in his debut last season, but the Aggies bring back 11 starters — including standout running back Seth McGowan — and landed an upgrade at quarterback (Montana transfer Logan Fife) in the portal.
121. Nevada
The Wolf Pack were more competitive in coach Jeff Choate’s first year but face another rebuild in ’25.
122. Central Michigan
New coach Matt Drinkall went 42-17 as the head coach at Kansas Wesleyan from 2014-18 and has a track record of producing successful offenses.
123. Delaware
The Blue Hens return seven starters off a defense that limited teams to 21 points a game last year. That unit should lead the way in Delaware’s FBS debut, but coach Ryan Carty's offense also returns a good foundation.
124. Temple
New coach KC Keeler is one of the offseason’s top hires. But after Temple went 3-9 and was outscored 425-235 last season, it may take Keeler a year to reset the program’s foundation.
125. UAB
A revamped coaching staff and a heavy haul from the transfer portal provides optimism for coach Trent Dilfer’s defense after allowing 6.2 yards a play in AAC contests last year. With a 7-17 mark through two seasons, the ’25 campaign is a make-or-break point for Dilfer’s tenure.
126. Charlotte
New coach Tim Albin won 30 games over the last three years at Ohio but faces a transition year for his debut at Charlotte in ’25. A pair of power conference transfers — Grayson Loftis (Duke) and Conner Harrell (North Carolina) — headline the quarterback battle. The skill spots and offensive line experienced major turnover.
127. Akron
Coach Joe Moorhead has made progress here, but the Zips struggle to keep their top players out of the transfer portal.
128. New Mexico
New coach Jason Eck went 26-13 at Idaho and is a good fit in Albuquerque. However, the Lobos are dealing with significant roster transition, including the loss of quarterback Devon Dampier as a transfer to Utah.
129. Missouri State
The Bears return eight starters on offense — including quarterback Jacob Clark — for their FBS debut in ’25.
130. Tulsa
New coach Tre Lamb should be able to manufacture points, but the 35-year-old former Gardner-Webb and East Tennessee State head coach has to fix a defense that surrendered 42.5 points per game last year.
131. Rice
With a track record of succeeding at hard jobs (Washington & Lee and Davidson), new coach Scott Abell is an intriguing hire for a Rice program that hasn’t had a winning season since 2014.
132. FIU
New coach Willie Simmons returns a promising quarterback in Keyone Jenkins. But the Panthers are facing a significant overhaul on defense and on the offensive line.
133. Kennesaw State
New coach Jerry Mack is a proven winner (31-15 at North Carolina Central from 2014-17). His top priority this spring is to find ways to jumpstart an offense that managed only 16.5 points a game last year.
134. Ball State
New coach Mike Uremovich inherits only four starters from a 3-9 team. Losing quarterback Kadin Semonza (Tulane) to the portal was a setback.
135. UMass
Moving to the MAC will help UMass be more competitive at the FBS level. New coach Joe Harasymiak inherits only five starters from last year's 2-10 team.
136. Kent State
The Golden Flashes are 1-23 in coach Kenni Burns’ two years in charge and were outscored 529-167 last season. Top receiver Chrishon McCray transferred, and a defense that allowed 44.1 points a game in ’24 enters the spring with major concerns once again.