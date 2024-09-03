ADVERTISEMENT

New Story Broadcast Info: Florida vs. Samford

Saturday's game can be seen live on television, online, and via mobile devices, and the audio broadcast is also available in multiple formats.


GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Gators football team hosts their first game under the lights on Saturday as they host the Samford Bulldogs for 352 Community Day at 7 p.m. ET inside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.


Florida's full game day information can be found here. Florida Gators tickets are now mobile – learn how to access your tickets here. Mini Plans and single-game tickets are still available for Florida's other six home games during the 2024 season by clicking here.


Streaming
SEC Network+ and ESPN Network


Broadcast Talent Play-by-Play: Clay Matvick
Analyst: Steve Addazio


Radio
Gator Sports Network from LEARFIELD (Station List)
Pre-Game Coverage Begins at 4:00 p.m.
SiriusXM 132 or 201 | SiriusXM App


Home Radio Broadcast Talent
Play-by-Play: Sean Kelley
Analyst: Shane Matthews
Reporter: Tate Casey


Live Audio
ESPN Gainesville – WRUF | The Varsity Network


TV Replays
TBD
 
