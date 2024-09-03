JasonHigdon
Bull Gator
Staff
-
- Nov 5, 2021
-
- 32,111
-
- 93,485
-
- 113
Saturday's game can be seen live on television, online, and via mobile devices, and the audio broadcast is also available in multiple formats.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Gators football team hosts their first game under the lights on Saturday as they host the Samford Bulldogs for 352 Community Day at 7 p.m. ET inside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.
Florida's full game day information can be found here. Florida Gators tickets are now mobile – learn how to access your tickets here. Mini Plans and single-game tickets are still available for Florida's other six home games during the 2024 season by clicking here.
Streaming
SEC Network+ and ESPN Network
Broadcast Talent Play-by-Play: Clay Matvick
Analyst: Steve Addazio
Radio
Gator Sports Network from LEARFIELD (Station List)
Pre-Game Coverage Begins at 4:00 p.m.
SiriusXM 132 or 201 | SiriusXM App
Home Radio Broadcast Talent
Play-by-Play: Sean Kelley
Analyst: Shane Matthews
Reporter: Tate Casey
Live Audio
ESPN Gainesville – WRUF | The Varsity Network
TV Replays
TBD
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Gators football team hosts their first game under the lights on Saturday as they host the Samford Bulldogs for 352 Community Day at 7 p.m. ET inside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.
Florida's full game day information can be found here. Florida Gators tickets are now mobile – learn how to access your tickets here. Mini Plans and single-game tickets are still available for Florida's other six home games during the 2024 season by clicking here.
Streaming
SEC Network+ and ESPN Network
Broadcast Talent Play-by-Play: Clay Matvick
Analyst: Steve Addazio
Radio
Gator Sports Network from LEARFIELD (Station List)
Pre-Game Coverage Begins at 4:00 p.m.
SiriusXM 132 or 201 | SiriusXM App
Home Radio Broadcast Talent
Play-by-Play: Sean Kelley
Analyst: Shane Matthews
Reporter: Tate Casey
Live Audio
ESPN Gainesville – WRUF | The Varsity Network
TV Replays
TBD