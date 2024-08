The only thing I am going to say about the release of the depth chart is this....do not get caught up in guys listed as starters. Yes, most of that is accurate, maybe all of it. However, all you need to do is see who is starting in the 4th Quarter - that will be your real depth chart....when the game is on the line who is out there playing....I have been told we should see 7-8 playing on Saturday just on the OL alone.