Big Weekend Earns Kurland SEC Freshman of the Week Status



The Tampa, Fla. native slashed .667/.786/1.111 to lift Florida to a sweep of Vanderbilt.





GAINESVILLE, Fla. – University of Florida second baseman Cade Kurland was named the SEC Co-Freshman of the Week as announced by the conference office on Monday afternoon.



Coming on the heels of a series sweep over No. 5 Vanderbilt, the announcement marks Kurland’s first-ever weekly SEC accolade. Representing Florida’s seventh total SEC award of the season, Kurland shared honors with David Mershon of Mississippi State.



Kurland helped power the Orange & Blue to an overpowering series sweep over the weekend, as the Gators outscored the Commodores by a 22-4 margin. Florida’s freshman second baseman was a key part of all three wins, slashing .667/.786/1.111 with 10 total bases, one home run, one double, six runs scored, two RBI, four walks and one steal.



In game one, Kurland reached base in all five of his plate appearances while going 3-for-3 with a pair of walks. On Saturday, the Tampa, Fla. native homered and drove in two runs as the Gators clinched the series victory.



Having already set Florida’s single-season home run record for a second baseman (15), Kurland is hitting .317/.414/.619 on the season. He has racked up 60 hits, 12 doubles, 58 runs, 44 RBI and three stolen bases while making 48 starts.



Kurland and the Gators close out the regular season this Thursday through Saturday with a three-game series at No. 19 Kentucky.



Below is a complete list of weekly SEC awards that Florida players have won this season.



FLORIDA'S 2023 WEEKLY SEC AWARDS (7)

Jac Caglianone - SEC Co-Player of the Week (Feb. 27, March 27)

Cade Kurland – SEC Co-Freshman of the Week (May 15)

Wyatt Langford - SEC Co-Player of the Week (March 6)

Brandon Sproat - SEC Co-Pitcher of the Week (March 20, May 1)

Hurston Waldrep - SEC Pitcher of the Week (April 17)





(Special to 1st & Ten Florida by Florida Athletics)