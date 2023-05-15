ADVERTISEMENT

Big Weekend Earns Kurland SEC Freshman of the Week Status

JasonHigdon

JasonHigdon

Bull Gator
Staff
Nov 5, 2021
30,111
88,160
113
Big Weekend Earns Kurland SEC Freshman of the Week Status

The Tampa, Fla. native slashed .667/.786/1.111 to lift Florida to a sweep of Vanderbilt.


GAINESVILLE, Fla. – University of Florida second baseman Cade Kurland was named the SEC Co-Freshman of the Week as announced by the conference office on Monday afternoon.

Coming on the heels of a series sweep over No. 5 Vanderbilt, the announcement marks Kurland’s first-ever weekly SEC accolade. Representing Florida’s seventh total SEC award of the season, Kurland shared honors with David Mershon of Mississippi State.

Kurland helped power the Orange & Blue to an overpowering series sweep over the weekend, as the Gators outscored the Commodores by a 22-4 margin. Florida’s freshman second baseman was a key part of all three wins, slashing .667/.786/1.111 with 10 total bases, one home run, one double, six runs scored, two RBI, four walks and one steal.

In game one, Kurland reached base in all five of his plate appearances while going 3-for-3 with a pair of walks. On Saturday, the Tampa, Fla. native homered and drove in two runs as the Gators clinched the series victory.

Having already set Florida’s single-season home run record for a second baseman (15), Kurland is hitting .317/.414/.619 on the season. He has racked up 60 hits, 12 doubles, 58 runs, 44 RBI and three stolen bases while making 48 starts.

Kurland and the Gators close out the regular season this Thursday through Saturday with a three-game series at No. 19 Kentucky.

Below is a complete list of weekly SEC awards that Florida players have won this season.

FLORIDA'S 2023 WEEKLY SEC AWARDS (7)
Jac Caglianone - SEC Co-Player of the Week (Feb. 27, March 27)
Cade Kurland – SEC Co-Freshman of the Week (May 15)
Wyatt Langford - SEC Co-Player of the Week (March 6)
Brandon Sproat - SEC Co-Pitcher of the Week (March 20, May 1)
Hurston Waldrep - SEC Pitcher of the Week (April 17)


(Special to 1st & Ten Florida by Florida Athletics)
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

JasonHigdon

Neely Earns SEC Pitcher of the Week Honors

Replies
8
Views
267
The Swamp
ApkGator21
ApkGator21
JasonHigdon

McNeillie Pitches Way to Freshman of the Week Honors

Replies
1
Views
303
The Swamp
treygator29
treygator29
JasonHigdon

Otis, Rothrock Tabbed SEC Player & Freshman of the Week

Replies
0
Views
79
The Swamp
JasonHigdon
JasonHigdon
JasonHigdon

Caglianone Named SEC Pitcher of the Week

Replies
3
Views
313
The Swamp
Miller11UF
Miller11UF
JasonHigdon

Erickson, Rothrock Garner SEC Player and Freshman of the Week Honors

Replies
0
Views
129
The Swamp
JasonHigdon
JasonHigdon
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today