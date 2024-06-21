ADVERTISEMENT

Behind the Scenes from The Swamp:

JasonHigdon

JasonHigdon

Bull Gator
Staff
Nov 5, 2021
30,519
89,441
113
After a brutal drive, I finally arrived in Gainesville! I had a quick dinner and wanted to share a few team-related items, nuggets, and some of the 7 on 7 teams.

As we enter the off-season, the air is thick with anticipation. Who knows how this season will unfold? I have a few ideas, but the beauty of it all is the unpredictability. It's a time when everyone's focus is on the prize-a playoff appearance and some shiny hardware to show for it.

This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
 
Last edited:
  • Like
Reactions: Pootie_Tang556, PacoGator19, MikeSizemore and 7 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

JasonHigdon

Behind the Scenes Look at this week's Official Visitors:

Replies
4
Views
556
The Swamp
JasonHigdon
JasonHigdon
JasonHigdon

Three Players to watch on Florida’s side of the College World Series bracket

Replies
1
Views
221
The Swamp
treygator29
treygator29
HRodriguez

Stillwater Regional GAME THREAD: Florida Gators vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys (6/3)

Replies
212
Views
5K
The Swamp
gtrdynasty
gtrdynasty
gtrdynasty

Miami fan perspective of first game.

Replies
90
Views
3K
The Swamp
gatorfan9696
G
JasonHigdon

Otis Tabbed CSC Academic All-American

Replies
1
Views
239
The Swamp
jimbo1313R
J
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today