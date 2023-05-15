ADVERTISEMENT

Back Nine Performance Highlights Round One of Regionals

JasonHigdon

JasonHigdon

Bull Gator
Staff
Nov 5, 2021
30,111
88,160
113
Florida went 7-under on the back and are a stroke back from the top-5 cut in 7th at the NCAA Bath Regional

BATH, Mich. - The Florida men's golf team regrouped from a rocky start with a 7-under back nine performance in the NCAA Bath Regional opening round on Monday.

The Gators shot a score of 280 (-4) and are in 7th, one stroke back from t-fifth place Little Rock and Oregon. At the end of 54 holes, the top-5 teams will advance to the National Championships (May 26-31) at Grayhawk. Atop the leaderboard are Georgia (-18), Michigan State (-12), Illinois (-12) and Texas (-9).

At the turn Florida was +3 and at the bottom of the field. The climb back up the leaderboard was led by Fred Biondi, Ricky Castillo and John DuBois, all shooting under par today. DuBois was bogey-free and 3-under in the second set of nine holes day to tie for 30th. He went birdie-birdie on 17 (par-3, 128) and 18 (par-5, 589) to post a 70 (-1).

A pair of 2-under rounds came from Castillo and Biondi as the duo was both even at the turn. Castillo also had a birdie-birdie finish and Biondi was bogey-free. They are tied for 20th

Matthew Kress and Yuxin Lin both shot a round of 72 (+1) in T44.

The Gators tee off tomorrow at 8:55 a.m. and are paired with Kansas State (-3) and Liberty (-1).

(Special to 1st & Ten Florida by Florida Athletics)
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

BradDad57

Maisie Filler wins again (Moon Golf Invitational)

Replies
0
Views
185
The Swamp
BradDad57
BradDad57
JasonHigdon

Marina Escobar Named SEC Women's Golfer of the Week

Replies
0
Views
125
The Swamp
JasonHigdon
JasonHigdon
JasonHigdon

Florida is 2024 NCAA Gymnastics Championships Fourth Seed

Replies
0
Views
969
The Swamp
JasonHigdon
JasonHigdon
HRodriguez

GAME THREAD: Florida Gators versus Vanderbilt Commodores Game One (4/18)

Replies
115
Views
2K
The Swamp
bdtyson
bdtyson
JasonHigdon

First-Round Busts - Worried for Florida?

Replies
25
Views
592
The Swamp
1gatorbear
1gatorbear
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today