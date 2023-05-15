Back Nine Performance Highlights Round One of Regionals

Florida went 7-under on the back and are a stroke back from the top-5 cut in 7th at the NCAA Bath Regional



BATH, Mich. - The Florida men's golf team regrouped from a rocky start with a 7-under back nine performance in the NCAA Bath Regional opening round on Monday.



The Gators shot a score of 280 (-4) and are in 7th, one stroke back from t-fifth place Little Rock and Oregon. At the end of 54 holes, the top-5 teams will advance to the National Championships (May 26-31) at Grayhawk. Atop the leaderboard are Georgia (-18), Michigan State (-12), Illinois (-12) and Texas (-9).



At the turn Florida was +3 and at the bottom of the field. The climb back up the leaderboard was led by Fred Biondi, Ricky Castillo and John DuBois, all shooting under par today. DuBois was bogey-free and 3-under in the second set of nine holes day to tie for 30th. He went birdie-birdie on 17 (par-3, 128) and 18 (par-5, 589) to post a 70 (-1).



A pair of 2-under rounds came from Castillo and Biondi as the duo was both even at the turn. Castillo also had a birdie-birdie finish and Biondi was bogey-free. They are tied for 20th



Matthew Kress and Yuxin Lin both shot a round of 72 (+1) in T44.



The Gators tee off tomorrow at 8:55 a.m. and are paired with Kansas State (-3) and Liberty (-1).



(Special to 1st & Ten Florida by Florida Athletics)