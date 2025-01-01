JasonHigdon
Ring of Honor
Staff
-
- Nov 5, 2021
-
- 36,336
-
- 103,492
-
- 113
1-21-25: Added an ATH, WR, OL, S, and a CB at the bottom of their respective positions.
Commit List (2026)
QB Will Griffin
CB Jaelen Waters
DB Devin Jackson
Quarterbacks: (1)
Will Griffin FLORIDA VERBAL
Running Backs: (1)
Javian Mallory
Javari Barnett
Jonaz Walton
Amari Clemons
Amari Latimer
Carsyn Baker
Jayreon Campbell
Wide Receivers: (2-3)
Naeem Burroughs
Jabari Brady
Peyton Dyer SOUTH CAROLINA VERBAL
Brandon Bennett
Denarius Gray AUBURN VERBAL
Brandon Brown Jr
Somourian Wingo Jr
Tight End: (1-2)
Heze Kent
Kaiden Prothro
Brock Harris
Carson Sneed TENNESSEE VERBAL
Caleb Tafua
JC Anderson
Ryder Mix OKLAHOMA VERBAL
Mack Sutter
Landen Miree
Matt Ludwig
Ian Premer
Israel Briggs
Gavin Mueller
Adan Gehm
Kekua Aumua
Xavier Tiller Texas A&M
William Vaughn
DJ Howerton
Offensive Line: (3-4)
Chancellor Campbell (T)
Keenyi Pepe (T)
Johnnie Jones Jr (T)
Parker Pritchett (T)
Graham Houston (T)
Eken Ogboko (T)
Leo Delaney (T)
Pierre Dean (T)
Zyon Guiles (T)
Bryston Martinez (T)
Emanuel Tucker (T)
Kodi Green (T) OREGON VERBAL
Andrew Trout (T) MINNESOTA VERBAL
John Turntine III (T)
Carter Scruggs (T)
Ben Nichols (T)
Deacon Schmitt (T)
Michael Bowens Jr (T)
Lamar Brown (G)
Gnive Carr (G)
Tyler Merill (G)
Micah Smith (G)
Chancellor Barclay (G)
Samuel Roseborough (G)
Grant Wise (G)
Canon Pickett (G)
Desmond Green (G)
Breck Kolojay (G)
Bear McWhorter (G)
Zykie Helton (C)
Rico Schrieber (T)
Jakobe Green (G)
Scottland Dover (G) APP ST VERBAL
Darius Gray (G)
Keenen Britt (T)
Zachary Lewis (T)
Micah Smith (T)
Courtney Heard (T)
Courtlin Heard (T)
Mitchell Smith (T)
Rhys Woodrow (T)
Bryson Cooley (T)
Ben Congdon (T)
Defensive Tackle: (2)
Kendall Guervil
Bryce Perry-Wright
Deuce Geralds
Vodney Cleveland
Earnest Rankin
Tico Crittendon Jr
Valdin Stone
Defensive End: (2)
Kevin Ford Jr
Anthony Jones
Jake Kreul
Trenton Henderson
Nolan Wilson
Carter Luckie
Linebackers: (2)
Tyler Atkinson
Malik Morris
Keenan Britt SOUTH CAROLINA VERBAL
Tristan Givens
Izayia Williams
Karon Maycock
Cornerbacks: (2)
Jaelen Waters FLORIDA VERBAL
Dorian Barney
Blake Stewart
CJ Hester
Brody Jennings MICHIGAN VERBAL
Safety: (2)
Devin Jackson FLORIDA VERBAL
Jireh Edwards
Lasiah Jackson
Simon Caldwell
Jaydin Broadnax
Bryant Junius
Jordan Smith
Jamarrion Gordon
ATH:
Derrek Cooper
Jorden Edmonds
January 9, 2025 UPDATE: I added a bunch of new names today based off. who some of the coaches went to see on the road this week, including a couple tight ends a couple linebackers, a couple defensive tackles, lots of new guys added to the board today.
January 7, 2025 - Added OG Jakobe Green
January 6, 2025 - UPDATE - I added Rico on the OL, Tyler at LB, and Jireh and Lasiah at Safety
