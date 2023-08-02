JasonHigdon
November 19 - UPDATE: Billy Napier and the Gators landed three players in the last 48-hours, QB Tramell Jones, OL Daniel Pierre-Louis, and Defensive Tackle Stephon Shivers. On Friday another recruit will visit the Gators, and it is time he enters our RedZone as well. Jahari Medlock. Medlock made an OV to Florida for the Kentucky game - Recap of that trip:
"That game was something I've never expected from just a football game. The whole environment is mesmerizing. My host was Trey Mcguagher, and he was amazing. The facilities were massive and very interesting. They stand pretty high for me, and I took my dad, uncle, and little cousin along with me."
Medlock will return to Gainesville as the Gators host the Rebels at Noon on Saturday. He will bring his mother, father, little sister, and grandma.
Also, Florida fans must pay close attention to Myron Charles and Solomon Thomas. These are not guys I am not ready to move into our RedZone, but things are heating up quickly. I would have told you there was no chance a few weeks ago, but that is how quickly things change on the recruiting trail.
Smart man said you can't deal in absolutes when discussion recruiting.
Commit List: (2025)
QB Tramell Jones
RB Waltez Clark
RB Chad Gasper
OL Daniel Pierre Louis
DE Jalen Wiggins
DT Jeramiah McCloud
DL Stephon Shivers
LB Myles Johnson
CB Ben Hanks Jr
P Hayden Craig
LS Mack Mulhern
K Evan Noel
WR Vernell Brown III
WR Naeshaun Montgomery
TE TaeShaun Gelsey
TE Micah Jones
Cornelius Ingram II (Picked Florida Basketball on 8-12-24)
RedZone Members:
DB Kaylib Singleton IF UF wants to go down this path he will be a Gator.
Commit List (2026)
QB Will Griffin
CB Jaelen Waters
DB Devin Jackson
Quarterback:
Tramell Jones FLORIDA VERBAL
Colton Gumino UCLA Verbal
Bryce Baker North Carolina Verbal
Dan Mahan Duke Verbal
Keelon Russell Alabama Verbal
Bryce Underwood LSU Verbal
Carter Smith Michigan Verbal
Akili Smith Jr Oregon Verbal
Tavien St. Clair Ohio State Verbal
George Mcintyre Tennessee Verbal
Julian Lewis USC Verbal
Ryan Montgomery Georgia Verbal
Antwann Hill Memphis Verbal
Running Back:
Waltez Clark FLORIDA VERBAL
Chad Gasper FLORIDA VERBAL
Kwasie Kwaku Jr
Raphael Ekechi (JUCO)
Byron Louis Florida State Verbal
Tomir Bransford Georgia State Verbal
Jordon Davison Oregon Verbal
Ousmane Kromah Georgia Verbal
Michael Turner Jr Baylor Verbal
Shekai Mills Knight Ole Miss Verbal
Cedric Wyche Illinois Verbal
Donovan Johnson Michigan Verbal
Iverson Howard Maryland Verbal
James Simon Texas Verbal
Bo Jackson Ohio State Verbal
Deandre Desinor West Virginia Verbal
Marquise Davis Kentucky Verbal
Girard Pringle Miami Verbal
Alvin Henderson Penn State Verbal
Antwan Raymond Rutgers Verbal
Akylin Dear Ole Miss Verbal
Zion Johnson Cincinnati Verbal
Deondrae Riden Texas A&M Verbal
Harry Dalton III USC Verbal
Harlem Berry LSU Verbal
Justin Baker Tennessee Verbal
Anthony Rogers Alabama Verbal
Taevion Swint UCF Verbal
Justin Thurman Notre Dame Verbal
Wide Receiver:
Vernell Brown III FLORIDA VERBAL
Naeshaun Montgomery FLORIDA VERBAL
Cornelius Ingram II (Picked Florida Basketball on 8-12-24)
Edward Coleman
Dylan Vickerson
Winston Watkins Jr
Caleb Cunningham Ole Miss Verbal
Donovan Olugbode Missouri Verbal
Shamarius Peterkin Virginia Tech Verbal
Dylan McCutcheon Texas Verbal
Taz Williams Jr Baylor Verbal
Phillip Bell Ohio State Verbal
Jaime Ffrench Texas Verbal
Chris Lawson Washington Verbal
Kelshaun Johnson Texas A&M Verbal
Tanook Hines Southern California Verbal
Josiah Abdullah Virginia Verbal
Koby Howard Penn State Verbal
Cortez Mills Oklahoma Verbal
Jayvan Boggs UCF Verbal
Quincy Porter Ohio State Verbal
Marcus Harris Oklahoma Verbal
Tyler Williams Georgia Verbal
Dallas Wilson Oregon Verbal
Kamare Williams Arkansas Verbal
Samuel Turner Georgia Tech Verbal
Thomas Blackshear Georgia Verbal
Ashton Ansley Louisiana Tech Verbal
Santonyo Isaac UCF Verbal
DeZie Jones Ohio State Verbal
Raiden Vines Bright Washington Verbal
Dakorien Moore LSU Verbal
Waden Charles Miami Verbal
Ryan Williams Alabama Verbal
Tight End:
Micah Jones FLORIDA VERBAL
TaeShaun Gelsey FLORIDA VERBAL
Andrew Olesh Michigan Verbal
Hollis Davidson Auburn Verbal
DaSaahn Brame Oregon Verbal
Linkon Cure Kansas State
Chase Loftin Florida State
Kiotti Armstrong Texas A&M Verbal
Jayden Savoury Michigan State Verbal
Aaron Ia Arizona State Verbal
Jack VanDorselaer Tennessee Verbal
Nate Roberts Ohio State Verbal
Emaree Winston Texas Verbal
Caden Piening UCF Verbal
Gus Ritchey NCST Verbal
Logan Brooking Clemson Verbal
Ryan Ghea Auburn Verbal
John David LaFleur LSU Verbal
Ethan Barbour Georgia Verbal
Elyiss Williams Georgia Verbal
Brock Schott Miami Verbal
Luka Gilbert Miami Verbal
Offensive Line:
OL Daniel Pierre Louis Florida Verbal
Laderion Williams
Warren Nolen
Peter Langi
Alai Kalaniuvalu BYU Verbal
Lamont Rogers Missouri Verbal
Andrew Babalola Michigan Verbal
Cortez Smith Georgia Verbal
Malachi Goodman Penn State Verbal
Juan Gaston Jr Georgia Verbal
Jaylen Gilchrist Maryland Verbal
Nicolai Brooks Texas Verbal
Michael Fasusi Oklahoma Verbal
Josh Petty Georgia Tech Verbal
David Sanders Jr Tennessee Verbal
Austin Pay BYU Verbal
SJ Alofaituli Miami Verbal
Jackson Llyod Alabama Verbal
Losipini Tupou Arizona Verbal
Demetri Manning Oregon Verbal
Champ Taulealea Washington Verbal
John Mills Texas Verbal
Kaden Strayhorn Michigan Verbal
Chauncey Gooden Colorado Verbal
Micah Debose Alabama Verbal
Mal Waldrep Alabama Verbal
Gavin Crawford West Virginia Verbal
Jaelyne Matthews Rutgers Verbal
Rowan Byrne Clemson Verbal
Taren Hendrick Ole Miss Verbal
Ziyare Addison Oregon Verbal
Marcus Garcia Texas A&M Verbal
Jake Flores Washington Verbal
Justin Hasenhuetl Georgia Tech Verbal
Brayden Jacobs Clemson Verbal
Carter Lowe Ohio State Verbal
Cater Stallard Virginia Tech Verbal
Tyler Miller LSU Verbal
Solomon Thomas Florida State Verbal
Mason Short Alabama Verbal
Carde Smith Auburn Verbal
Tavaris Dice Auburn Verbal
Matty Augustine Notre Dame Verbal
Owen Strebig Notre Dame Verbal
Defensive Tackle:
Laderion Williams
Jarquez Carter Ohio State Verbal
Elijah Griffin Georgia Verbal
Sterling Sanders Boston College Verbal
Dilan Battle LSU Verbal
Xavier Ukponu Wisconsin Verbal
Floyd Boucard Southern California Verbal
Andrew Maddox Ole Miss Verbal
Amir Leonard Jean Charles West Virginia Verbal
Charles House Tennessee Verbal
Kole Briehler Stanford Verbal
Christian Garrett Georgia Verbal
Brandon Brown Texas Verbal
Davion Dixon Nore Dame Verbal
Antonio Coleman Alabama Verbal
Jourdin Crawford Auburn Verbal
Malik Autry Auburn Verbal
Amare Adams Clemson Verbal
Christopher Isaiah Campbell Clemson Verbal
Strongside Defensive End:
Jalen Wiggins FLORIDA VERBAL
Justus Terry
Javion Hilson
Richard Scott FIU Verbal
Randy Adirika Penn State Verbal
Smith Orogbo Texas Verbal
Myron Charles Texas Verbal
Julian Marks Kansas Verbal
Michael Riles Oklahoma State Verbal
Romando Johnson West Virginia Verbal
Isaiah Gibson Georgia Verbal
Caleb Williams South Carolina Verbal
London Merritt Ohio State Verbal
Ethan Utley Tennessee Verbal
Gus Ritchey North Carolina State Verbal
Weakside Defensive End:
Tylon Lee Ole Miss Verbal
Damien Shanklin LSU Verbal
Bryce Davis Duke Verbal
Kamauryn Morgan Baylor Verbal
Jared Smith Auburn Verbal
Javeon Campbell Kentucky Verbal
Derry Norris Georgia Tech Verbal
Cedric Works Kentucky Verbal
Cortez Harris Penn State Verbal
Jayden Woods Penn State Verbal
Zion Grady Ohio State Verbal
Christopher Burgess Jr Notre Dame Verbal
Zahir Mathis Ohio State Verbal
Ari Watford Clemson Verbal
Outside Linebacker:
Talanoa Ili
Christian Gass Tennessee Verbal
Justin Hill Alabama Verbal
Rodney Colton South Carolina Verbal
Nasir Wyatt Oregon Verbal
Zayden Walker Georgia Verbal
Abduall Sanders Alabama Verbal
Jakaleb Faulk Auburn Verbal
Jadon Perlotte Georgia Verbal
Anthony Williams Texas Verbal
Elijah Barnes Texas Verbal
Inside Linebacker:
Myles Johnson FLORIDA VERBAL
Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng
Dylan Worthen
Riley Pettijohn Ohio State Verbal
Noah Mikhail Texas A&M Verbal
Gavin Nix Maimi Verbal
Kaleb Burns Texas Tech Verbal
Tavion Wallace Arkansas Verbal
Malakhi Boone UCF Verbal
Robert Lee FAU Verbal
Tarvos Alford Ohio State
Keylan Moses LSU Verbal
Ethan Pritchard Florida State Verbal
AJ Rice Mississippi State Verbal
Mantrez Walker Michigan Verbal
Elijah Melendez Miami Verbal
Kelvion Riggins Texas A&M Verbal
Carlton Smith Maryland Verbal
Cornerback:
Ben Hanks Jr FLORIDA VERBAL
Major Preston Ole Miss Verbal
Jaylan Morgan Georgia Verbal
Dijon Lee Jr Alabama Verbal
Chris Ewald Jr Miami Verbal
Mason Alexander Pittsburgh Verbal
Cobey Sellers Texas A&M Verbal
Jaylen Bell Indiana Verbal
Adonyss Currie Texas A&M Verbal
Chuck McDonald III Alabama Verbal
Trey Poteat Tennessee Verbal
Mark Zackery Notre Dame Verbal
Dallas Golden Notre Dame Verbal
Chris McCorkle Indiana Verbal
Ivan Taylor Notre Dame Verbal
Jett White Maryland Verbal
Devin Williams Auburn Verbal
Na'eem Offord Ohio State Verbal
Darrell Johnson Alabama Verbal
Safety:
Kaylib Singleton
DJ Pickett LSU Verbal
Anquon Fegans Auburn Verbal
Omarion Robinson Oklahoma Verbal
Jordan Young Clemson Verbal
Kendall Daniels South Carolina Verbal
Jontae Gilbert Georgia Verbal
Onis Konanbanny Tennessee Verbal
Ladarian Clardy Ole Miss Verbal
Hylton Stubbs Miami Verbal
Eric Winters Auburn Verbal
Antonio Branch Penn State Verbal
Amari Wallace Miami Verbal
Kainoa Winston Michigan Verbal
Benjamin Alefaio Arizona State Verbal
Faheem Delane Ohio State Verbal
Jarcoby Hopson Ole Miss Verbal
Keon Young Ole Miss Verbal
Kendarius Reddick UCF Verbal
Jaboree Antoine LSU Verbal
Jaedon Harmon Alabama Verbal
Lagonza Hayward Tennessee Verbal
Bryce Fitzgerald Miami Verbal
Athlete:
David Rodriguez
Jade Card FAU Verbal
Jordan Allen Louisville Verbal
Lance Jackson Texas Verbal
November 19 - UPDATE - RedZone Back in Action, Trarmell Jones/Stephon Shivers the latest RedZone Members to move into the Commit list and we will have one more do the same today (I believe) when Daniel Pierre Louis makes the same decision.
August 16- UPDATE - Gators At it Again as Moments ago Ben Hanks (RZ Member) announces for the Gators.
August 12 - 2024 - UPDATE - Basketball Standout Cornelius Ingram II picks the Golden & Gators
August 2 - UPDATE - I am adding in 2026 players who have announced for the Gators - We may start adding a few players here and there (26) that we feel UF leads for.
August 1 - UPDATE - We have moved DT Tavorise Brown out of the RZ and into the Commit list - GREAT WORK BY ALL ON THIS ONE
July 31 - UPDATE - Two more from our RedZone have been added to our commit list with Josephy Mbatchou and Demetres Samuel - FYI, we expect to see Samule be part of the class of 2025. The Gators are VERY close to adding another one. This is why we created the RZ in the first place. To "try" and keep you ahead of the game knowing what is going to happen. It is very tough to predict the when so we try and stick with the who. DJ surprised a lot of us not knowing he was going this early but I love the addition to the 2026 class for the Gators...
July 29 - UPDATE - We are adding two new RedZone Members today, both monster DL in the 6-foot-6 & 6-foot-7 range with Josephy and Tavorise. Keep an eye on both of these guys to visit The Swamp again, real real soon. We have also added LB Ty Jackson, maybe it is the meds talking not sure but he is on our list......
July 28 - UPDATE - We are moving forward with another RedZone member - this time Defensive Back Demetres Samuel who should be back in Gainesville very soon.
JULY 21 - UPDATE - RedZone Strikes Again, thanks to all that help with those decision. Great Day to be a Gator as they pick up a HUGE WR in VBIII
JULY 17 - UPDATE - Sometimes when the president has to have medical procedures, they temporarily invoke the 25th amendment to hand off powers of the office to their VP, while unavailable to do so. @Heisman Gator 1 has provided us with an update to our RedZone with Jason's blessing. Vernell Brown will announce his intentions on Sunday the 21st, Billy Napier's birthday, and fellow legacy Ben Hanks Jr. has been added as well.
JULY 5 - UPDATE - Nothing earth shattering, but I did want to go through the RZ & MLL and get all the players updated who have announced so far.
June 29 - UPDATE - Gelsey has been moved up onto the Commit List
June 26 - UPDATE - WR Joshua Moore is off the board as he is a Gator.
JUNE 25 - UPDATE - I am removing Jarquez Carter from the RedZone and I am going with the Canes for him with his July 18th announcement
JUNE 23 - UPDATE - I know the Gators do not have a ton of quantity right now for the class of 2025, but I like the quality of the players who have been announced and the ones we believe are close to announcing. If all goes well, UF should get a couple of more players to go public this month.
