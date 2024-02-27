18 Gators Named to All-SEC Teams Following Performances at SEC Indoor Championships

JasonHigdon
The Gators totaled eight All-SEC First Team honors and ten All-SEC Second Team Honors.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Following the conclusion of SEC Indoor Track & Field Championships 18 Gator Track & Field athletes were named to All-SEC teams as announced by the Southeastern Conference on Tuesday afternoon.
The All-SEC First Team consists of the top finisher in each event, while the second team consists of the second and third place finishers in each event. Ties are not broken.
The Gators totaled eight All-SEC First Team honors while also accumulating ten All-SEC Second Team accolades.
Of the eight All-SEC First Team honorees, two were male: Parvej Khan and Wanya McCoy. On the women's side, Claire Bryant, Grace Stark and the distance medley relay team of Flomena Asekol, Laila Owens, Elise Thorner and Parker Valby were named to the first team.
Listed below are the Gators that received said honors, the event they were honored for and their results from the meet.
Men
First Team
Parvej Khan - Mile | 4:00.18, Gold Medalist
Wanya McCoy - 200m | 20.29, Gold Medalist
Second Team
Sam Austin - 800m | 1:48.00, Bronze Medalist
Malcolm Clemons - Long Jump | 8.22m/26'11.75", Silver Medalist
Sean Dixon-Bodie - Triple Jump | 16.22m/53'2.75", Silver Medalist
Caleb Foster - Long Jump | 8.00m/26'3", Bronze Medalist
Robert Gregory - 200m | 20.31, Silver Medalist
Reheem Hayles - 4x400m Relay | 3:03.87, Bronze Medalist
Jevaughn Powell - 400m/4x400m Relay | 3:03.87, Bronze Medalist
Ashton Schwartzman - 4x400m Relay | 3:03.87, Bronze Medalist
Women
First Team
Flomena Asekol - Mile/DMR | 4:38.35, Gold Medalist; 10:53.29, Gold Medalist
Claire Bryant - Long Jump | 6.72m/22'0.75", Gold Medalist
Laila Owens - DMR | 10:53.29, Gold Medalist
Grace Stark - 60m Hurdles | 7.90, Gold Medalist
Elise Thorner - DMR | 10:53.29, Gold Medalist
Parker Valby - 3000m/DMR | 8:42.29, Gold Medalist; 10:53.29, Gold Medalist
Second Team
Amelia Mazza-Downie - 5000m | 16:00.49, Bronze Medalist
Alida van Daalen - Shot Put | 18.59m/61'0", Silver Medalist
