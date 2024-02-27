18 Gators Named to All-SEC Teams Following Performances at SEC Indoor Championships

The Gators totaled eight All-SEC First Team honors and ten All-SEC Second Team Honors.



GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Following the conclusion of SEC Indoor Track & Field Championships 18 Gator Track & Field athletes were named to All-SEC teams as announced by the Southeastern Conference on Tuesday afternoon.



The All-SEC First Team consists of the top finisher in each event, while the second team consists of the second and third place finishers in each event. Ties are not broken.



The Gators totaled eight All-SEC First Team honors while also accumulating ten All-SEC Second Team accolades.



Of the eight All-SEC First Team honorees, two were male: Parvej Khan and Wanya McCoy. On the women's side, Claire Bryant, Grace Stark and the distance medley relay team of Flomena Asekol, Laila Owens, Elise Thorner and Parker Valby were named to the first team.



Listed below are the Gators that received said honors, the event they were honored for and their results from the meet.



Men

First Team

Parvej Khan - Mile | 4:00.18, Gold Medalist

Wanya McCoy - 200m | 20.29, Gold Medalist



Second Team

Sam Austin - 800m | 1:48.00, Bronze Medalist

Malcolm Clemons - Long Jump | 8.22m/26'11.75", Silver Medalist

Sean Dixon-Bodie - Triple Jump | 16.22m/53'2.75", Silver Medalist

Caleb Foster - Long Jump | 8.00m/26'3", Bronze Medalist

Robert Gregory - 200m | 20.31, Silver Medalist

Reheem Hayles - 4x400m Relay | 3:03.87, Bronze Medalist

Jevaughn Powell - 400m/4x400m Relay | 3:03.87, Bronze Medalist

Ashton Schwartzman - 4x400m Relay | 3:03.87, Bronze Medalist



Women

First Team

Flomena Asekol - Mile/DMR | 4:38.35, Gold Medalist; 10:53.29, Gold Medalist

Claire Bryant - Long Jump | 6.72m/22'0.75", Gold Medalist

Laila Owens - DMR | 10:53.29, Gold Medalist

Grace Stark - 60m Hurdles | 7.90, Gold Medalist

Elise Thorner - DMR | 10:53.29, Gold Medalist

Parker Valby - 3000m/DMR | 8:42.29, Gold Medalist; 10:53.29, Gold Medalist



Second Team

Amelia Mazza-Downie - 5000m | 16:00.49, Bronze Medalist

Alida van Daalen - Shot Put | 18.59m/61'0", Silver Medalist