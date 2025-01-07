kcflagator
Swamp Thing
Gold Member
-
- Nov 29, 2021
-
- 995
-
- 24,657
-
- 93
We play the #1 team in the country tomorrow at home. They’re undefeated. What an amazing opportunity!
I am feeling great about the game tomorrow. Where’s all the chatter? Come on, we are better than this!! This is a big freaking deal.
When was the last time we beat the number one team in the country at home?
KC
I am feeling great about the game tomorrow. Where’s all the chatter? Come on, we are better than this!! This is a big freaking deal.
When was the last time we beat the number one team in the country at home?
KC