Basketball 🏀 GAME THREAD 🏀 #7 Florida Gators 🐊 vs North Florida Ospreys 🏀 12 Noon Today SEC NETWORK 🏀

The #7 Gators are 11 - 0 for the second time in school history. The first time the Gators went to 17-0 and won The National Championship 🐊
Florida Gators

VS
University of North Florida Logo

Dec 21 (Sat) 12 PM
sec-network_Yc6Qa.png
Gators Sports Network from LEARFIELD
vs
North Florida
presented by Florida Credit Union
Gainesville, FL Exactech Arena at Stephen C. O'Connell Center

Go Gators 🐊 Beat The Ospreys
 
